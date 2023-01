RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post. The move allows him to re-unite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Anae directed the Cavaliers' offense during the most productive years of Armstrong’s career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack’s attack. Armstrong struggled last year in a new offense under first-year coach Tony Elliott. He threw for nearly 4,500 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021. Armstrong arrives as the Wolfpack lost Devin Leary to Kentucky.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO