Harbor girls top Warren Regina to stay unbeaten, Rayders fall to Snowbirds

NORTHVILLE — The Harbor Springs girls’ basketball team has made it pretty clear that they’re not afraid of a challenge on the court.

Entering the winter break, the Rams had stood up to each test that came their way, including recent wins over Traverse City St. Francis and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.

Over break, Harbor added one more challenge to the month of December when they traveled to the Northville Holiday Showcase and met up with Warren Regina.

While they might have been the smaller team and had just seven players to Regina’s 15, the Rams brought the fight to the Saddlelites and headed back to Harbor Springs with a 45-37 win.

Harbor led in a 15-4 game after one quarter, picking up 10 points from Olivia Flynn right out of the gates.

The script then flipped in the second quarter and Harbor controlled just a 20-19 game at the half. The Harbor supporting cast then stepped up around Flynn to help the Rams take a 33-29 advantage into the final quarter.

Flynn finished the game with 24 points, Sierra Kruzel scored 10 and Hailey Fisher also had seven.

The Rams improved to 6-0 on the season and will next travel to Cheboygan on Tuesday, Jan. 3 out of the break.

Harbor will also welcome in Kalkaska for a Lake Michigan Conference matchup on Friday, Jan. 6.

Charlevoix at Negaunee, Marquette

NEGAUNEE — The Charlevoix girls’ basketball team knew they signed up for a couple of big challenges when they put both Negaunee and Marquette on the December schedule.

And that’s exactly what they received just before the new year.

Charlevoix traveled to both programs last week and took losses in both, with the offense struggling to get going in each game.

The Rayders took a 59-21 loss against Negaunee, then a 42-29 defeat from Marquette.

Against Negaunee, the Miners picked up steam behind 17 first quarter points from Ella Mason, leading to a lopsided advantage right from the start.

Mikayla Sharrow led with six points and three rebounds for Charlevoix, while Abbey Wright added six points and three rebounds.

Against Marquette, it was another couple of tough opening quarters for Charlevoix, with the offense just running through Wright on the night.

Wright finished the game with 21 points and six rebounds, Bayani Collins scored four and had three rebounds and Anna Kemp had two points, six rebounds and three steals.

Gaylord St. Mary 54, Charlevoix 39

GAYLORD — Charlevoix junior Abbey Wright put together another solid night for the Charlevoix girls’ basketball team Monday, though it came with another loss attached.

Visiting Gaylord St. Mary just out of the winter break, Charlevoix dropped a third straight in 54-39 fashion to the Snowbirds.

A close game early, with St. Mary ahead just 14-10 after one, the Snowbirds then led 28-18 at the half and built more separation with a 16-10 advantage in the third.

Wright finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, Anna Kemp had eight points, three rebounds and two assists and Evelyn Rosier had six points.

For St. Mary, Macey Bebble led with 19 points, Ava Schultz scored 12 and Emma Glasby had 10 points.

Charlevoix, now 4-4 overall, will return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at home against Harbor Springs.