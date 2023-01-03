PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Payton Sandfort more than doubled his season average with 22 points, Filip Rebraca had a double-double and Iowa ended Rutgers' five-game winning streak with a 76-65 victory on Sunday. Sandfort, who was 4 of 28 from the field, including 1 of 14 from 3-point range,...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO