13 WHAM
Former Rochester nursing home employee sentenced for raping resident
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing Friday of a Rochester man convicted of raping an 81-year-old nursing home patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, was found guilty in November of raping the patient at The Shore Winds Nursing Home, where he worked as a housekeeper,...
13 WHAM
Chili Fitness holds event to promote wellness in the New Year
Chili, N.Y. — Chili Fitness held an event to promote wellness in their community on Saturday. The event included workout and Botox demonstrations and with everything happening with Damar Hamlin, they had something special set up. "Due to recent events that happened with the Buffalo Bills, we wanted to...
