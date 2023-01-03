ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

pahomepage.com

York County Fatal Crash

A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water …. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water main break. ‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in …. 'Barricaded...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor-trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. Officials […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion

A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle Pike in Adams County reopened after nearly 12-hour police incident

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike is back open in Adams County after a nearly 12-hour police incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County, was closing part of the Carlisle Pike starting shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

I-81/581 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from I-81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was closed for about four hours on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say the tractor-trailer, which was carrying turkeys, overturned on the ramp at exit 59, closing it down. […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Police incident in Adams County cleared

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of fatal crash

The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a fatal car crash in Springettsbury Township, according to WGAL. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and North Hills Road, WGAL said. The York County Coroner’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

