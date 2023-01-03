Read full article on original website
York County Fatal Crash
A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water …. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water main break. ‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in …. 'Barricaded...
Woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer stopped at a red light
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, around 8:15 p.m., first responders were called to Route 30 in the area of North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township for a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
Traffic backed up after tractor-trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. Officials […]
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion
A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Altoona resident James Lego, 46, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Interstate 70 at around 7:30 a.m. near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township. Highway Patrol said in […]
I-81 exit ramp shut down because of crash in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An exit ramp on I-81 in Franklin County is shut down. A crash shut down the I-81 westbound exit ramp to Wayne Avenue just south of Chambersburg.
Carlisle Pike in Adams County reopened after nearly 12-hour police incident
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike is back open in Adams County after a nearly 12-hour police incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County, was closing part of the Carlisle Pike starting shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
I-81/581 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from I-81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was closed for about four hours on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say the tractor-trailer, which was carrying turkeys, overturned on the ramp at exit 59, closing it down. […]
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Police incident in Adams County cleared
NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
Coroner called to scene of fatal crash
The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a fatal car crash in Springettsbury Township, according to WGAL. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and North Hills Road, WGAL said. The York County Coroner’s...
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
