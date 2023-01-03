Read full article on original website
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (1/8/23) 9am
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 1.6.2023
PA Farm Show 2023: What is on the menu
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is full of animals, exhibits, shows, and, of course, food!. Food vendors from all over the commonwealth come together to show off their tasty treats to everyone at the Farm Show. Below is what you can expect when you go to...
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, $1M lottery prize just months apart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials....
EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With multiple powerful storms continuing to bear down on California, state officials have warned that rural areas are the most at risk of flooding because the levees that protect them aren’t built to the same standards as others that shield more populated cities. These...
How to get ‘Fit AF’ with Fit AF Nutrition
PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jordan Galasso, the Chief Nutrition Officer of Fit AF Nutrition. Rachel and Jordan talked about how fit AF can help you get in shape. Jordan explained the benefits of meal prepping, as well as Fit AF’s special New Year’s menu, and how everyone can find something to help them reach their nutrition goals.
