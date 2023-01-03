Read full article on original website
Related
Cars collide while emergency crews still on scene of earlier crash in Argyle
Two car crashes occurred within 20 minutes of each other Thursday afternoon at the same intersection in Argyle, according to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. At 2:35 p.m., ESD paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 1830 and Hickory Hill Road. The road was closed in both directions for a brief time as emergency crews worked to help the people involved and clean up the roadway.
newschannel6now.com
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student. DPS troopers said Colby Price died Monday after a car wreck at State Highway 59 and Mill Street. Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said Colby was a great student, leaders and athlete and his presence will be missed.
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
Firefighters get south Denton house fire under control
Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Denton on Thursday afternoon. The Denton Fire Department said on social media that there was heavy fire involvement in the garage of a home in the 7900 block of Country Home Drive. As of 2 p.m., the fire was under control. Department photos show damage to the garage, the front of the house and the roof.
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
One arrested after pursuit and manhunt
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
Assault suspect jailed for allegedly choking victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrest a man they say assaulted his girlfriend twice, the second time when she locked the apartment door, and he kicked it in. Kole Koons is charged with assault family violence. The victim said he arrived at the apartment on Berkley about 4 a.m. Monday, acting erratically and […]
Man linked to statewide Walmart thefts pleads guilty in local case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Galveston man who had about two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to theft of electronics from Walmart’s has pleaded guilty to his charge in Wichita Falls. Robert Lee Williams pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 today, January 6, 2023, in 30th District Court. His agreement was for a […]
newschannel6now.com
Sheppard AFB breaks ground on new child development center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base broke ground Friday on an exciting new addition for the children who live on base. SAFB is one of just four bases across the country getting a new child development center. The new building will cost millions of dollars to be...
Theft suspect holds stolen phone ransom for $30
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that allegedly stole a phone called the victim and asked for $30 to return it. According to the police report, on Tuesday, January 3, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the McDonald’s on Holliday Street for theft. The victim told them the suspect, later identified as Cody Noisey, called […]
KXII.com
Court date set for Madill murder suspect
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A court date has been for a murder suspect who was arrested in July for the murder of a Madill man at his home. The suspect, David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr., who was found dead in his home on July 21st, 2022.
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash
According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Attack at Whataburger
A 60-year-old man has died this week after authorities say he was beaten outside of a Whataburger in Mineral Wells. Doug Warren sustained blunt force injuries after being physically assaulted outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on...
3-year-old tests positive for meth, mother arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after she and her 3-year-old child tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a child endangerment case. The CPS worker reported, Rebecca Lynn Ervin and her infant […]
Woman arrested after her kids test positive for meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother was arrested after she and her two kids test positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report two child endangerment cases. The CPS worker said Tara Danielle Largin and her two children, […]
Traffic stop yields drugs, stolen ID, arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested Russell Adam Grothe after he reportedly tried to evade arrest and was found with drugs and stolen ID. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, police tried to stop a green Honda Civic on N. Eighth Street. The driver accelerated in an attempt […]
newschannel6now.com
Bellevue ISD deposits new time capsule
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - With the help of the Masonic Lodge Bellevue ISD held a leveling ceremony today for the new High School’s cornerstone. The story almost seems unreal, on July 22, 2022 the school took out the old cornerstone, and discovered a forgotten time capsule. Inside the time capsule was a couple of worn out bibles, a WWI Victory Medal, and some newspapers. the Newspapers were dated for July 22, 1922; exactly 100 years prior to when the capsule was discovered.
Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer
When a WFPD officer told the man to step out of his vehicle, he replied, "for what, I didn't do anything."
Comments / 0