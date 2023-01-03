ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Cars collide while emergency crews still on scene of earlier crash in Argyle

Two car crashes occurred within 20 minutes of each other Thursday afternoon at the same intersection in Argyle, according to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. At 2:35 p.m., ESD paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 1830 and Hickory Hill Road. The road was closed in both directions for a brief time as emergency crews worked to help the people involved and clean up the roadway.
ARGYLE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student. DPS troopers said Colby Price died Monday after a car wreck at State Highway 59 and Mill Street. Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said Colby was a great student, leaders and athlete and his presence will be missed.
BOWIE, TX
KTEN.com

Body discovered at Ardmore park

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
ARDMORE, OK
Firefighters get south Denton house fire under control

Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Denton on Thursday afternoon. The Denton Fire Department said on social media that there was heavy fire involvement in the garage of a home in the 7900 block of Country Home Drive. As of 2 p.m., the fire was under control. Department photos show damage to the garage, the front of the house and the roof.
DENTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
GALVESTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One arrested after pursuit and manhunt

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Assault suspect jailed for allegedly choking victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrest a man they say assaulted his girlfriend twice, the second time when she locked the apartment door, and he kicked it in. Kole Koons is charged with assault family violence. The victim said he arrived at the apartment on Berkley about 4 a.m. Monday, acting erratically and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Sheppard AFB breaks ground on new child development center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base broke ground Friday on an exciting new addition for the children who live on base. SAFB is one of just four bases across the country getting a new child development center. The new building will cost millions of dollars to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Theft suspect holds stolen phone ransom for $30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that allegedly stole a phone called the victim and asked for $30 to return it. According to the police report, on Tuesday, January 3, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the McDonald’s on Holliday Street for theft. The victim told them the suspect, later identified as Cody Noisey, called […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Court date set for Madill murder suspect

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A court date has been for a murder suspect who was arrested in July for the murder of a Madill man at his home. The suspect, David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr., who was found dead in his home on July 21st, 2022.
MADILL, OK
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Attack at Whataburger

A 60-year-old man has died this week after authorities say he was beaten outside of a Whataburger in Mineral Wells. Doug Warren sustained blunt force injuries after being physically assaulted outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3-year-old tests positive for meth, mother arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after she and her 3-year-old child tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a child endangerment case. The CPS worker reported, Rebecca Lynn Ervin and her infant […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested after her kids test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother was arrested after she and her two kids test positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report two child endangerment cases. The CPS worker said Tara Danielle Largin and her two children, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop yields drugs, stolen ID, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested Russell Adam Grothe after he reportedly tried to evade arrest and was found with drugs and stolen ID. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, police tried to stop a green Honda Civic on N. Eighth Street. The driver accelerated in an attempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bellevue ISD deposits new time capsule

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - With the help of the Masonic Lodge Bellevue ISD held a leveling ceremony today for the new High School’s cornerstone. The story almost seems unreal, on July 22, 2022 the school took out the old cornerstone, and discovered a forgotten time capsule. Inside the time capsule was a couple of worn out bibles, a WWI Victory Medal, and some newspapers. the Newspapers were dated for July 22, 1922; exactly 100 years prior to when the capsule was discovered.
BELLEVUE, TX

