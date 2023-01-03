ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 56

Hulk
5d ago

A truly sad night for everyone who knew them especially the Chief.My condolences to his Family,friends,and to the community he served.Rest in Peace Chief

Reply
20
Paula Schroeder
5d ago

Holding in the light, all in our community hurting at this time, and holding out hope that we can heal our community with the A reminder from another murder victim, MLK, who so wisely said in life that “ violence begets violence, only Love can conquer hate” May we unite as a community rising in this new year to unite in peace and love. Namaste

Reply
10
Nina Cerulli
5d ago

My sincere condolences to the family of this fallen officer. May he rest in peace.

Reply(4)
33
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (1/8/23) 9am

Meteorologist Kevin Derk has your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water …. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water main break. ‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in …. 'Barricaded gunman' accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff. Dunmore “Standoff”. Wilkes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNYT

Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident

A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
ALBANY, NY
thebrownandwhite.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers

Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy