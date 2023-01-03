Read full article on original website
Hulk
5d ago
A truly sad night for everyone who knew them especially the Chief.My condolences to his Family,friends,and to the community he served.Rest in Peace Chief
Paula Schroeder
5d ago
Holding in the light, all in our community hurting at this time, and holding out hope that we can heal our community with the A reminder from another murder victim, MLK, who so wisely said in life that “ violence begets violence, only Love can conquer hate” May we unite as a community rising in this new year to unite in peace and love. Namaste
Nina Cerulli
5d ago
My sincere condolences to the family of this fallen officer. May he rest in peace.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in...
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
pahomepage.com
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (1/8/23) 9am
Meteorologist Kevin Derk has your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water …. Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water main break. ‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in …. 'Barricaded gunman' accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff. Dunmore “Standoff”. Wilkes...
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Missing woman in Lower Salford Township found safe
UDPATE: (2:30 PM. 1/7): Police say the missing 27-year-old woman was found safe and unharmed. LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - There is a heavy first responder presence in the Wrenfield Way and Church Road areas as they search for a missing white female, 27. The missing person was last seen wearing...
Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Headed To Idaho: Pennsylvania State Police
Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition at a hearing in Monroe County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a move that will speed up his transfer to authorities in the Gem State, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 28-year-old Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate was arrested in Mount Pocono on...
thebrownandwhite.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers
Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
State College
This Pa. County Is About to Start a Hand Recount of Its 2020 Presidential Election Results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
Pennsylvania ‘predator catcher’ video results in teacher placed on leave | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
