It’s the Perfect Work Week for Layering your Outfits!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You may want to grab a jacket when heading out for your morning commute. Cool temperatures in the 50s will start the day. By the afternoon warm sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s prevail. These conditions will repeat until Friday, when a cold front passes trough. Behind the cold front, expect highs in the 60s and lows dipping to the upper 40s for Sunday morning.
Cool mornings, sunny afternoons!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week we get the weather that made the Suncoast world famous! Mornings are a little cool but afternoons are sunny and mild. Dew points hold in the 50s after today and high temps are average, mainly the mid-70s. We are tracking a cold front for Friday, which could bring a few thunderstorms again, then cooler 60s for highs in the following weekend.
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
Marine patrol responds to brush fire
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Marine Patrol responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at Skiers’ Island, south of the North Siesta Key bridge. Sarasota County Emergency Services’ fire boat put out active flames. Officials say the cause of the fire was an illegal campfire. Campfires are not allowed on the islands.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several vehicles is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road. One lane is blocked, and police and rescue vehicle activity is causing a major slowdown. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023. The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash. Lanes have now been cleared...
No-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County. The Manatee County Department of Health said Friday the advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines. No...
Bradenton woman dies in crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a 35-year-old woman was driving a van at about 11:45 p.m., heading west on 34th Avenue West, approaching the intersection with U.S. 41 when the van veered to the left, went off the road and hit a tree.
Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut. That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5k still strong after 10 years
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crowds cheer as runners cross the sandy finish line on Siesta Key Beach. These participants aren’t in it for personal glory, but for the cause behind the big day. They’re running in the Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5k to honor a young man who lost...
Manatee County Government to close downtown COVID-19 testing site
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) – After testing more than 213,000 residents and visitors for the COVID-19 virus, Manatee County’s free testing program will be coming to an end this week. Testing will be available through the Manatee Department of Health. The closing of the site—run by NOMI Health in...
Sarasota Polo Club, an international affair
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota Polo Club, Sarasota is one of the main locations for winter polo in America, drawing people from all over the world. By the time the season ends on April 30th they’ll have seen as many as 50,000 people visit their grounds.
‘Barbers & Books’ unites kids and cops
SARASOTA , Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota Police and a local barber has teamed up to give free kids’ cuts on Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown hosted young people all morning in the shop giving kids 5-18 a chance to pick up a new style, new reading material and meet some police officers.
Carlton Arms community comes together to support residents affected by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Carlton Arms is a close-knit community with a very peaceful atmosphere. The tranquility was interrupted Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned out 12 units, causing the roof to collapse. Al Garcia says he moved to this complex years ago from South Florida. He says he...
DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 vaccines for free at 2 locations
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations at two clinics in Bradenton. As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 series and boosters on its main campus – located at 410 Sixth Avenue East – and its satellite location at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).
Update: FDA says Big Olaf has responded to request for proof of compliance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The federal Food and Drug Administration says Big Olaf Creamery has responded to proof of compliance and a food safety plan following a listeria outbreak last year. ABC7 reported Thursday that the FDA had asked the Sarasota ice cream maker to respond with the specific steps...
Six appointed to New College Board of Trustees
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six persons have been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, it was announced Friday. New College of Florida in Sarasota, is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and is the designated honors college of the state university system.
