Indiana 116, Charlotte 111
Percentages: FG .432, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Ball 3-8, McDaniels 2-5, Washington 2-6, Rozier 2-9, Martin 1-2, Thor 1-2, Smith Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin, McDaniels, Smith Jr., Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Rozier 7, McDaniels 4, Plumlee 2, Smith Jr. 2, Washington...
NO. 2 HOUSTON 72, CINCINNATI 59
Percentages: FG .456, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Mark 2-5, Sasser 2-5, J.Walker 1-2, Shead 1-2, Roberts 0-1, Sharp 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Francis 2, Arceneaux, Mark). Turnovers: 5 (Shead 2, J.Walker, Mark, Sasser). Steals: 13 (Sasser 5, J.Walker 3, Mark 2, Roberts...
SIENA 68, RIDER 63
Percentages: FG .424, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Murray 2-5, Powell 1-4, Betrand 0-1, James 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Betrand 2, James). Turnovers: 16 (James 5, Ingraham 4, McKeithan 2, Powell 2, Bakare, Betrand, Ogemuno-Johnson). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Powell 2, Bladen). Technical...
Memphis 123, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .511, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Olynyk 4-6, Clarkson 2-5, Beasley 2-9, Alexander-Walker 1-1, Markkanen 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1, Agbaji 0-2, Conley 0-2, Gay 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Kessler 6, Markkanen 2, Alexander-Walker). Turnovers: 20 (Olynyk 5, Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Vanderbilt...
MANHATTAN 64, NIAGARA 59
Percentages: FG .377, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Thomasson 2-3, Kasperzyk 1-2, Moore 1-2, Erving 1-3, Bayless 0-1, Iorio 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Gray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Thomasson 6, Erving 2, Gray 2, Kasperzyk 2, Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Iorio 3, Mitchell...
ALBANY 89, UMASS LOWELL 63
MASS.-LOWELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .434, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Watkins 1-1, Withers 1-3, Covington 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Hikim 0-1, O'Connor 0-1, Mincey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 3, Morris 2, Coulibaly, Mincey). Turnovers: 13 (Watkins 4, Covington 2, Mincey 2, Brooks, Hammond, Hikim,...
NO. 1 PURDUE 76, PENN STATE 63
Percentages: FG .554, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Loyer 4-7, Smith 3-6, Furst 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Newman 0-1, Gillis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edey 3, Furst, Smith). Turnovers: 11 (Edey 3, Gillis 2, Furst, Jenkins, Kaufman-Renn, Morton, Newman, Smith). Steals: 5 (Morton 2,...
CANISIUS 67, SAINT PETER'S 60, OT
Percentages: FG .391, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Moultrie 3-5, Long 2-3, Staveskie 2-3, Gadsden 1-5, Dinkins 0-1, J.Fritz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 6 (Gadsden 4, J.Fritz, Okpoh). Turnovers: 10 (Staveskie 3, J.Fritz 2, Moultrie 2, Dinkins, Gadsden, Maslennikov). Steals: 3 (J.Fritz, Long, Staveskie).
Brooklyn 102, Miami 101
Percentages: FG .520, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Irving 6-15, Warren 2-4, Watanabe 1-1, Curry 1-3, Durant 1-3, O'Neale 1-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Claxton 3, Curry 2, O'Neale 2, Durant, Simmons). Turnovers: 16 (Durant 4, Claxton 2, O'Neale 2, Simmons 2, Warren 2,...
No. 6 Indiana 72, Northwestern 50
INDIANA (14-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.765, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Garzon 1-7, Parrish 1-5, Scalia 1-6, Moore-McNeil 0-3, Sandvik 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Garzon 2, Holmes 2, Moore-McNeil 1) Turnovers: 11 (Holmes 3, Scalia 3, Bargesser 1, Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Parrish 4,...
Arkansas 77, Missouri 55
ARKANSAS (16-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Carr 4-6, Poffenbarger 2-7, Daniels 1-3, Langerman 1-2, Barnum 0-1, Spencer 0-4, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnum 1, Poffenbarger 1, Wolfenbarger 1) Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 4, Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2) Steals: 5 (Spencer 2, Langerman 2,...
N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 76, OT
DETROIT (6-11) Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Parks 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 8-18 8-9 29, Moss 1-7 0-0 2, Stone 9-13 0-0 24, Oliver 2-5 3-3 8, LeGreair 3-4 3-4 9, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 14-16 76. N. KENTUCKY (10-7) Zorgvol 2-4 0-0 4, Rhodes 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson...
Louisville 76, Pittsburgh 69
PITTSBURGH (7-9) Brown 6-9 8-9 20, Johnson 3-5 1-1 7, Strickland 3-8 0-0 9, King 4-11 4-4 12, Washenitz 4-6 0-0 10, Hutcherson 2-8 0-0 5, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Hayford 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Malcolm 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 24-57 15-16 69. LOUISVILLE (13-5) Cochran 4-7...
N.J.I.T. 91, MAINE 83, OT
Percentages: FG .515, FT .536. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (de Graaf 4-8, Coleman 2-4, Sullivan 1-3, Hess 1-5, Anderson 0-1, McMillian 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Gray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (de Graaf). Turnovers: 9 (Coleman 5, Sullivan 2, Gray, Hess). Steals: 3 (Hess 2, Sullivan).
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111
Percentages: FG .489, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Harden 3-5, Niang 3-8, Maxey 2-9, House Jr. 1-3, Milton 1-3, Thybulle 1-4, Harris 0-2, Melton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Harris 2, Harden, Harrell, Melton). Turnovers: 13 (Melton 3, Milton 2, Reed 2, Harden, Harrell,...
No. 22 North Carolina 60, No. 4 Notre Dame 50
NORTH CAROLINA (10-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Paris 3-4, Kelly 1-3, Todd-Williams 1-3, Ustby 1-1, Adams 1-1, Hodgson 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Adams 3, Ustby 3, Poole 1) Turnovers: 15 (Hodgson 4, Todd-Williams 4, Kelly 3, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Ustby...
Arizona St. 73, Washington 65
WASHINGTON (9-8) Brooks 6-14 3-3 15, Meah 1-2 1-1 3, Bajema 1-8 2-2 5, Menifield 5-15 0-0 10, N.Williams 5-12 2-5 15, Bey 4-9 1-1 12, Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Fuller 0-2 1-2 1, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-67 10-14 65. ARIZONA ST. (13-3) Washington 3-6 1-1 7, Des.Cambridge...
No. 24 St. John's 71, Xavier 52
ST. JOHN'S (14-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.681, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Everett 2-4, Drake 2-3, Cosgrove 1-4, Bailey 0-3, Reid 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Owen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Patterson 2, Everett 1, Gines 1) Turnovers: 11 (Drake 3, Bailey 2, Archer 1, Reid 1, Cosgrove 1, Patterson 1, Gines...
No. 15 Arizona 79, No. 18 Oregon 71
ARIZONA (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.299, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Conner 3-3, Pellington 2-2, Martinez 1-2, Fields 1-3, Loville 1-6, Gilbert 1-2, Pueyo 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pellington 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 9 (Reese 4, Martinez 3, Loville 2) Steals: 14 (Pueyo 5, Fields 4, Reese 2, Loville 1,...
Wisconsin 81, Minnesota 77
WISCONSIN (5-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.961, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (LaBarbera 3-6, Pospisilova 2-11, Porter 1-1, Schramek 0-2, Wilke 0-2, Leuzinger 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 4, Leuzinger 1, Pospisilova 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pospisilova 4, LaBarbera 3, Porter 2, Ellew 1, Krahn 1, Wilke 1) Steals: 13 (LaBarbera 4,...
