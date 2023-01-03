ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix child hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves

PHOENIX - Police say a young child is in critical but stable condition after they accidentally shot themselves at a Phoenix apartment on Saturday. The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the child somehow managed to get ahold of a gun inside the apartment. The child...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MESA, AZ
onscene.tv

Driver Miraculously Survives Ejection Rollover Wreck | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-07-2022 | 2:50 AM LOCATION: I-17 at 16th Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: AZDPS and Phoenix Fire responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover collision with one male ejected on southbound I-17 at 16th Street. Upon arrival crews found a Jeep SUV that had rolled off the freeway and down an embankment with one male occupant on the ground unconscious. Miraculously, the drivers condition has been declared stable/ non life threatening. Troopers are currently working to determine what led to the wreck. The southbound 16th Street off ramp is closed for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday

MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale sergeant while serving warrant at Phoenix apartment identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix Friday night. Police are asking the public for help in locating 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection with the shooting. Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says around 7 p.m., detectives were serving a warrant inside Union at Roosevelt near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The Scottsdale police sergeant is in the hospital. Hearne is reportedly wanted for several crimes and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work

PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye police investigate human remains found in desert

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Buckeye are investigating human remains found during an off-road excursion in a desert area within their city’s limits. Buckeye police say around 1 p.m. Saturday, someone off-roading in a remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue discovered human remains, including a skull and other bones. Investigators worked in the area to process the scene. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and identification.
BUCKEYE, AZ
kyma.com

Suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting on Friday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Phoenix have identified a suspect they say fled the area after opening fire on a detective Friday night. The search is on for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne. Police described Hearne as "armed and dangerous" and wanted for a number of charges. Authorities also say...
PHOENIX, AZ

