fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix child hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves
PHOENIX - Police say a young child is in critical but stable condition after they accidentally shot themselves at a Phoenix apartment on Saturday. The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the child somehow managed to get ahold of a gun inside the apartment. The child...
AZFamily
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. Scottsdale Police department announced Sunday afternoon that the police officer involved in the shooting has been released from...
AZFamily
Man who shot Scottsdale police sergeant hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Tempe
Officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Baseline Road in Tempe. Scottsdale officer shooting suspect identified and on the run. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Hearne is wanted for many crimes and is believed to be armed and...
AZFamily
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
A child is in stable condition at a hospital after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.
AZFamily
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
onscene.tv
Driver Miraculously Survives Ejection Rollover Wreck | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-07-2022 | 2:50 AM LOCATION: I-17 at 16th Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: AZDPS and Phoenix Fire responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover collision with one male ejected on southbound I-17 at 16th Street. Upon arrival crews found a Jeep SUV that had rolled off the freeway and down an embankment with one male occupant on the ground unconscious. Miraculously, the drivers condition has been declared stable/ non life threatening. Troopers are currently working to determine what led to the wreck. The southbound 16th Street off ramp is closed for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday
MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale sergeant while serving warrant at Phoenix apartment identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix Friday night. Police are asking the public for help in locating 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection with the shooting. Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says around 7 p.m., detectives were serving a warrant inside Union at Roosevelt near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The Scottsdale police sergeant is in the hospital. Hearne is reportedly wanted for several crimes and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
AZFamily
Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting
The bill, SB 1030, would not allow drag shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and would prohibit shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Scottsdale officer is in the hospital, and...
AZFamily
Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix
Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
Man dead after Mesa shooting, no charges filed
A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 80th Street and University Drive in Mesa Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
'It's like kicking over a tombstone.' When is a statue more than just a statue?
PHOENIX — Four days after a statue was stolen from in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the artist is now pleading for its return. On Tuesday night, the four-foot statue was ripped from the ground in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters. The artist and his wife told 12News the news of the the theft is gut-wrenching to hear.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple run over by suspected drunk driver while changing tire along I-17
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amanda Araiza and Robert Elibe are supposed to be planning their wedding. Instead, they’re at a north Phoenix hospital scheduling Robert’s next surgery and medical procedure. “I thought I had lost him,” said Araiza. “My heart dropped so hard, I thought I lost him.”
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
KTAR.com
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
AZFamily
Buckeye police investigate human remains found in desert
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Buckeye are investigating human remains found during an off-road excursion in a desert area within their city’s limits. Buckeye police say around 1 p.m. Saturday, someone off-roading in a remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue discovered human remains, including a skull and other bones. Investigators worked in the area to process the scene. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and identification.
kyma.com
Suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting on Friday
PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Phoenix have identified a suspect they say fled the area after opening fire on a detective Friday night. The search is on for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne. Police described Hearne as "armed and dangerous" and wanted for a number of charges. Authorities also say...
