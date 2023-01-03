Read full article on original website
House fire in Kathleen, dog escapes and is comforted by paramedics
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Saturday morning, the Houston County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire At Grove Place off of Piney Grove Rd in Kathleen. According to Chris Stoner of the Houston County Fire Department, they received the call around 7:15 a.m. Stoner said that someone...
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
Fort Hawkins reopens for 2023
MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays. Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we...
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
'Bring One for the Chipper': Folks in Macon recycle their old Christmas trees
MACON, Ga. — As the new year begins, many people are looking for ways to dispose of their old Christmas trees. Folks in Macon got an opportunity on Saturday morning to recycle theirs, as part of the 'Bring One for the Chipper' event sponsored by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.
'We wanted Macon to feel honored through their people': Couple brings community together through beard love
MACON, Ga. — Throw your razors away and let your beards grow. One Macon couple has created a community group that embraces beards and those behind them. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha met up with them to see how they've grown their brand and community. Ben and Ashah Smith are trying...
'People can visibly see a difference': Dublin to plant 1,000 trees for a more peaceful atmosphere
DUBLIN, Ga. — Something's growing in Dublin -- 1,000 trees. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight created the initiative to bring a little more green into the city. For Kight, it's about planting for the future and investing in the community, "But then, from the trees itself, you get that essential thing you need, which is shade," he said.
'Truly a family affair': Eatonton family celebrates UGA on hay bales
EATONTON, Ga. — Who's that coming down the track? For folks coming in and out of Putnam County, it's hay bales decked out in red and black!. Some might say the Embry family has taken school spirit to a whole new level. "Genuinely, all we want to do is...
'Georgia on my Mind' art exhibit at the 567 Center a highlight of Macon's First Friday of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon came out to celebrate the First Friday of the new year!. The 567 Center for Renewal opened a new exhibit with work by Claudia Hartley. The paintings were a part of the "Georgia on My Mind" exhibit. Some folks even found a resemblance in...
2 people dead in car accident on 475 and I-75 North split identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of 475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
'It's a partnership': Perry's new Police Chief Alan Everidge aims to form bond with community
PERRY, Ga. — Longtime Officer Alan Everidge has been named the new police chief for the City of Perry. Everidge retired from the Houston County Sheriff's Office just months before stepping into the role in Perry as interim chief. Everidge has raised his family in Perry. For him, stepping...
'Hope that tomorrow might be better': Washington County cleaning up after EF-1 tornado brings damage
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Wednesday's big wind gusts that rushed through Washington County were, in fact, an EF-1 tornado. After ripping through north Sandersville, many families were left to pick up the pieces. From downed trees and powerlines to roof damage, now people are starting to rebuild. 13WMAZ's Megan Western...
'Continuing to be a part of that legacy': Macon's bicentennial celebration expects 24+ events
MACON, Ga. — This year, the city of Macon is turning 200, and a yearlong celebration is on the way. In 1823, Macon was founded on the banks of the Ocmulgee River. For 200 years, Macon has grown to become a place to learn about its historical background. Furthermore, Macon had been a place to call home, shop at local businesses, and see live entertainment.
Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
Warner Robins salon owner marks 58 years of cutting hair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of Classic Hair Designs in Warner Robins says she's been cutting hair for more than 50 years. She says she is the longest-serving hairdresser in the city. Classic Hair Designs is always full of laughter. "Oh, I love it. To me, it's like...
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
Off-duty Bibb deputy shot, suspect crashes into home after chase
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested after shooting an off-duty Bibb sheriff's deputy on Friday night. 29-year-old Nigel Hondo Clowers is charged with aggravated assault but investigators say more charges are coming. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting was called in...
