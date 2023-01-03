Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Students, parents tour Oak Forest Elementary in Vidor before grand opening Monday
Since 2017, Oak Forest students have been learning in portable buildings. The original campus was flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
12newsnow.com
Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial silences Port Neches-Groves with 64-29 win
The Titans improve to 16-8 on the season and 2-1 in district. The Indians are 12-7 overall and 1-2 in district play.
12newsnow.com
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
fox4beaumont.com
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
Comments / 0