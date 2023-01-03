Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
How to use an AED in cases of cardiac arrest
CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook explains how quick action saved the life of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, and demonstrates how an automated external defibrillator (AED) is used.
Buffalo Bills return to field after Damar Hamlin's collapse
In the first play of the Buffalo Bills game since safety Damar Hamlin on-field collapse, the Bills scored a touchdown. Hamlin watched from his hospital bed. Peter Blackburn has more.
Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since suffering cardiac arrest: "The love is felt"
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old Hamlin tweeted that "the love is felt, & extremely real," while expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received during...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery inspiring good deeds, donations
The recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a football game Monday night, is inspiring the NFL and local communities nationwide to spread goodwill to each other and beyond. Michael George has the details.
How to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on someone in cardiac arrest
It's been six days since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in front of millions. Many feared the worst. But just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest, he woke up and has since made remarkable progress, breathing on his own and able to talk with family and teammates.
