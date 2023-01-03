ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

CBS News

How to use an AED in cases of cardiac arrest

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook explains how quick action saved the life of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, and demonstrates how an automated external defibrillator (AED) is used.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Damar Hamlin’s recovery inspiring good deeds, donations

The recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a football game Monday night, is inspiring the NFL and local communities nationwide to spread goodwill to each other and beyond. Michael George has the details.
CBS News

CBS News

