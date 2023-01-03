ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster

The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees still have time to clear $35 million off the books by trading 2 players

The New York Yankees are desperately trying to stay below the third luxury tax threshold, otherwise known as the “Steve Cohen tax.” With the next threshold settling in at $293 million, the Yankees currently have a projected $290 million in allocated salary after arbitration. With that being the case, offloading a few big contracts would be advisable, but it is easier said than done.
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world honors longtime reliever, former All-Star after passing

Bill Campbell, who had a 15-year MLB career as a relief pitcher in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Friday. Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe was one of many to report on Campbell’s passing. “Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the All-Star team as a...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs' pitching coach gives update on starter Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs are hoping to be able to have veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks ready for opening day, but it seems the team won’t be rushing him back, according to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks ended the season on the injured list rehabbing a capsular tear in his shoulder that limited him to just 84 innings in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate

After what has already been an epic offseason for them, the Texas Rangers may be going for the throat. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports this week that the Rangers are looking to address their biggest remaining need — a left fielder — and are one of the teams interested in trading for the Pittsburgh... The post Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Braves made 'potentially valuable under-the-radar' trade with Yankees

The Braves haven’t made many free-agent moves this offseason, only spending $3 million in that area. However, there were several worthwhile trades. Sean Murphy headlines the offseason; he’s an elite catcher and just agreed to a long-term deal to stay in Atlanta for his prime years. There were...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks considering selling minority share of franchise

With the Nationals and Angels possibly being sold within the coming months, the Diamondbacks could also be making a portion of their franchise available. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, DBacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick is weighing the possibility of “selling a significant, but still minority share” of the team.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have added some right-handed pitching depth, bringing in Tayler Scott on a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction log. Scott, 30, appeared in eight games for the Padres last year, working to a 6.75 ERA over 12 innings. That came with a 22% strikeout mark and a 10.2% walk rate. In a more extended sample of work at Triple-A, Scott pitched 43 2/3 innings to the tune of a 4.53 ERA. He was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in September, but never made a big league appearance for them and was designated for assignment when the team announced the signing of Taijuan Walker last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Marlins shopping four starting pitchers

The Marlins’ Pablo Lopez has often come up in trade rumors, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Lopez is just one of four starters that the Marlins are telling other teams are available in trade talks. The other three are Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and Jesus Luzardo. It’s been widely reported that the Marlins were willing to tap into their pitching surplus in trades, but this sheds more light on who the Marlins are willing to trade and who’s seemingly off limits.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy