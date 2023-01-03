Read full article on original website
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Yankees still have time to clear $35 million off the books by trading 2 players
The New York Yankees are desperately trying to stay below the third luxury tax threshold, otherwise known as the “Steve Cohen tax.” With the next threshold settling in at $293 million, the Yankees currently have a projected $290 million in allocated salary after arbitration. With that being the case, offloading a few big contracts would be advisable, but it is easier said than done.
Padres fans get crucial update on suspended star Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis Jr. underwent shoulder surgery in September and per Lin, had his second wrist surgery in October. After a motorcycle accident, he had his first wrist procedure in March 2022 and was expected to return to action at some point last summer. In August, however, the 24-year-old was suspended 80...
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
MLB world honors longtime reliever, former All-Star after passing
Bill Campbell, who had a 15-year MLB career as a relief pitcher in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Friday. Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe was one of many to report on Campbell’s passing. “Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the All-Star team as a...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Milwaukee Brewers swing another trade, this time sending a reliever away to the Seattle Mariners for a pitching prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers have struck a deal with the Seattle Mariners for the second time this winter. The Brewers dealt from a crowded bullpen picture and traded reliever Justin Topa in exchange for pitching prospect Joseph Hernandez on Saturday. ...
Cubs' pitching coach gives update on starter Kyle Hendricks
The Cubs are hoping to be able to have veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks ready for opening day, but it seems the team won’t be rushing him back, according to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks ended the season on the injured list rehabbing a capsular tear in his shoulder that limited him to just 84 innings in 2022.
Fernando Tatis Jr. cleared to begin baseball activities
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been cleared to restart baseball activities this weekend, reports Dennis Lin of the Athletic. The organization anticipates he’ll be ready for Spring Training. Tatis underwent a trio of surgeries in 2022. His season began with a procedure to repair a fracture in his...
Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate
After what has already been an epic offseason for them, the Texas Rangers may be going for the throat. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports this week that the Rangers are looking to address their biggest remaining need — a left fielder — and are one of the teams interested in trading for the Pittsburgh... The post Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Braves made 'potentially valuable under-the-radar' trade with Yankees
The Braves haven’t made many free-agent moves this offseason, only spending $3 million in that area. However, there were several worthwhile trades. Sean Murphy headlines the offseason; he’s an elite catcher and just agreed to a long-term deal to stay in Atlanta for his prime years. There were...
Owner of immensely successful NBA team confirms interest in buying Angels
The Angels are one of two MLB teams currently up for sale. Owner Arte Moreno announced in August he was exploring sale possibilities. While Moreno still seems to be sorting through his options, a few names have emerged as potential candidates for a run at the franchise. Last September, Sportico...
Diamondbacks considering selling minority share of franchise
With the Nationals and Angels possibly being sold within the coming months, the Diamondbacks could also be making a portion of their franchise available. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, DBacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick is weighing the possibility of “selling a significant, but still minority share” of the team.
Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have added some right-handed pitching depth, bringing in Tayler Scott on a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction log. Scott, 30, appeared in eight games for the Padres last year, working to a 6.75 ERA over 12 innings. That came with a 22% strikeout mark and a 10.2% walk rate. In a more extended sample of work at Triple-A, Scott pitched 43 2/3 innings to the tune of a 4.53 ERA. He was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in September, but never made a big league appearance for them and was designated for assignment when the team announced the signing of Taijuan Walker last month.
Report: Marlins shopping four starting pitchers
The Marlins’ Pablo Lopez has often come up in trade rumors, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Lopez is just one of four starters that the Marlins are telling other teams are available in trade talks. The other three are Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and Jesus Luzardo. It’s been widely reported that the Marlins were willing to tap into their pitching surplus in trades, but this sheds more light on who the Marlins are willing to trade and who’s seemingly off limits.
Phillies acquire two-time All-Star pitcher from Tigers in five-player trade
The Phillies have acquired left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers, per a team announcement. Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia was the first to report the two sides were working toward a deal. The trade sends Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands to Detroit in exchange for Soto...
Outrights: William Woods, Ali Sanchez, Taylor Widener, Jake Reed
William Woods, Ali Sanchez, Taylor Widener and Jake Reed have all cleared waivers and been outrighted off the 40-man roster of their respective teams, according to the MILB transaction page. All four had been designated for assignment. The Mets had claimed Woods, 24, off waivers from the Braves in November,...
