JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — After trailing by 10 with less than six minutes to play in the game, the ETSU women went on a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter against Chattanooga to pull within one. But the comeback would come up just a bit short, with the Bucs dropping their SoCon opener 53-50 to their rivals from the south.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO