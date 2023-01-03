Read full article on original website
Furman beats East Tennessee State 70-56
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 21 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 70-56 on Saturday night. Foster had 11 rebounds for the Paladins (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 16 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Mike Bothwell recorded 13 points and was 4-of-14 shooting, including 0 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.
Daniel Boone's Shrewsbury commits to VMI
(WCYB) — Daniel Boone kicker and punter Ben Shrewsbury announced his commitment to VMI Sunday afternoon on Twitter. "After lots of prayer and consideration, I am blessed to say that I am committed to VMI!" said Shrewsbury. "Go Keydets!" PREVIOUS | Daniel Boone's not so secret weapon: Ben Shrewsbury.
ETSU faces SoCon Preseason No. 1 Furman Saturday afternoon
(WCYB) — The ETSU men's basketball team looks to bounce back from a tough loss Wednesday night when the welcome Furman to Freedom Hall on Saturday. Last time out, ETSU lost to Western Carolina 71-60, marking the Bucs first loss in Southern Conference play. Furman is coming off a...
ETSU comeback is short against rivals Chattanooga
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — After trailing by 10 with less than six minutes to play in the game, the ETSU women went on a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter against Chattanooga to pull within one. But the comeback would come up just a bit short, with the Bucs dropping their SoCon opener 53-50 to their rivals from the south.
King women's wrestling team wins second-straight NWCA Championship
(WCYB) — The King University women's wrestling team won their second-straight National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals championship on Saturday afternoon. It's the program's sixth title. King came from behind to defeat North Central College 23-21. The Tornado's Chey Bowman won 5-1 at 191 pounds to lift King.
Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia 74-66
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points to lift No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 74-66 win over Virginia on Thursday night. Amoore connected on 7 of 15 from the floor and made four 3-pointers to help the short-handed Hokies (13-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fifth of the past six meetings with Virginia.
Police: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Meadowview, Virginia
A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after confessing he killed someone in Meadowview, Virginia, according to authorities. Washington County officials say George William Morgan, 76, of Meadowview, Virginia confessed he murdered his wife Friday. Police say they located the body of Ava Renee Morgan, 41, pronounced...
Church donates bus to Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Firefighters in Carter County have a new tool when responding to emergencies. The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department has received a donation of a bus. The donation comes from Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. The fire department will set up the bus as a...
Town of Pound working towards getting charter reinstated
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, a General Assembly Subcommittee voted unanimously to pass a bill to pull the charter from the Town of Pound due to a lack of offered services. Delegate Terry Kilgore (R – Gate City) is carrying the House bill. In...
WCSO: One person dead, another person in custody
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--Police are investigating after a person was found dead late Friday night. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, officers are currently on the scene on Pocahontas Trail. Sheriff Andis said one person is custody. Details are limited at this time, but stay with News 5 for the latest developments.
