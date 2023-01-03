ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Closing Time in Tampa

By Andy Olson, Bret Beherns
WCIA — In episode 168 on the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns recap the finale of the 2022 season for Illinois football. They talk the offensive struggles against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl, new faces stepping up in the secondary, auditions for 2023, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Closing-Time-in-Tampa-e1t13hl

WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Bye Bye Badgers

WCIA — In episode 170 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Brice Bement talks about the Illini’s 79-69 win over #14 Wisconsin, getting their first Big Ten Conference win of the season, plus hear from Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. Listen: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/SvooXB0vpwb
MADISON, WI
WCIA

Illini football land 4-star wide receiver Malik Elzy

(WCIA) — Illinois football lands four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy. Elzy made his announcement at the 2023 All-American Bowl in Texas. The 6’3″, 200 pound wide receiver had over 1,000 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns as a senior. The Chicago native chose Illinois out of 25 college offers. Also at the All American Bowl, Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops take down #14 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a rocky start to Big Ten Conference play, Illinois came out fired up against #14 Wisconsin, getting the win at home 79-69. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon led for the Illini with 24 points in the game, following him, Coleman Hawkins with 20 points. Jayden Epps came off the bench, scoring 15 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini women’s hoops dominate Northwestern at home

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball coming off a huge win over Iowa are now looking to get their 4th Big Ten Conference win at home against Northwestern. Illinois beats the Wildcats 85-79. Illinois guard Makira Cook led for the Illini with 23 points, Genesis Bryant followed her with 16. Kendal Bostic got a double […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Skyy Clark steps away from basketball, Illini program

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman point guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from basketball and the Illinois program, citing personal reasons in a statement released Friday afternoon. The highly touted point guard has played in 13 games this season, starting all but one, averaging seven points per game. “I want to start by saying that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois loses to Northwestern, now 0-3 in B1G

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois is not only looking to get their first win of the New Year, but also their first conference win after an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. After a back and forth game in the first half, Northwestern wins 73-60. The Illini haven’t lost to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena since 2019. […]
EVANSTON, IL
WCIA

Damar Hamlin told he ‘won the game of life’ by Decatur native

CINCINNATI (WCIA) — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his recovery following an on-field collapse earlier this week, he is receiving care from, among others, a doctor with a connection to central Illinois. Dr. Timothy Pritts, a Professor of Surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, is originally from Decatur. He attended Eisenhower […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois men’s hoops 0-3 to start conference play

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball have not looked like the same team since they upset Texas back in early December. Now, the Illini are 0-3 in conference after a huge loss to Northwestern on the road. The defending regular season Big Ten champs now are starting off conference in a tough spot. A huge […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (1-5-23)

(WCIA) — Check out scores and highlights from basketball games across Central Illinois, including highlights from St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana. GIRLS BASKETBALL Leroy 24, Fieldcrest 53 Central A&M 55, Maroa Forsyth 46 Neoga 47, Fairfield 43 Hoopeston 50, Milford 16 Tolono Unity 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25 BOYS BASKETBALL #1 Routt Catholic 53, Carrollton 31 Linton 50, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Harlem Globetrotters coming to State Farm Center

Zeus McClurkin is a testament to not giving up or letting obstacles get in the way of achieving one’s dreams. He was cut from every basketball team he tried out for from seventh grade through tenth grade, but he kept pushing and finally made his high school team his junior and senior seasons. He played his first couple of years of college ball at a Division II program, but the departure of the head coach left Zeus on the outside looking in. Undeterred, he enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University, and he made the basketball team as a walk-on, beating out 30 other hopefuls in the process. Zeus earned an undergraduate degree in business management at North Carolina A&T and then a master’s degree in marketing and communications from Franklin University, based in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Steidinger wins Athlete of the Week

FAIRSBURY (WCIA) — Connor Steidinger is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Prairie Central wrestler is currently 18-4 individually, weighing 182 pounds. After placing 6th in state last year, the senior is currently ranked in the top 10 in the state. Steidinger dropped a weight class from last year and says he’s conditioned harder […]
FAIRBURY, IL
WCIA

Illini women’s hoops “lock in” during B1G play

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a huge win over a then #12 ranked Iowa, the Illini are 3-1 in conference play heading into their game against Northwestern. With Illinois women’s basketball drawing a lot of attention with their 13-2 record, head coach Shauna Green says they are taking every game one game at a time. She […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Aaron Henry named FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois defensive coordinator and former defensive backs coach Aaron Henry has been named FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year. Henry was the DB coach this past season before getting promoted before the ReliaQuest Bowl. His unit was the best in the nation against the pass, Illinois led the nation in scoring […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Brian Hightower and Verdis Brown enter transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players have entered the transfer portal. With the Illini football season officially coming to an end after the ReliaQuest Bowl, there’s been lots of changes to the team. Wide receiver Brian Hightower and defensive lineman Verdis Brown announced on social media they will be entering the transfer portal. Hightower […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Traveling exhibit honors Mattoon trailblazer

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A traveling scrapbook exhibit is giving a piece of history to one community. The exhibit is now on display at the Mattoon Public Library. It’s about Zella Powell, a member of one of the founding Black families in Mattoon. She later became the first Black graduate of what is now known […]
MATTOON, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illini women’s basketball team inspires young female athletes in community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It’s been great this year to like see that attendance levels have reached the max and everything,” Abby Boland said. Abby Boland has grown up watching Illini women’s basketball games. For Boland and other girls following the team their admiration goes beyond the sport itself. “Been a blessing to get to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
