APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
FBI search for ‘Long Beard Bandit’ accused of robbing bank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are asking for help identifying a man they are calling, “the long beard bandit.” The man is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank at 2300 Louisiana Blvd. on Tuesday. Officials say around 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, the man handed the teller a demand note and received an undisclosed amount of money. He […]
Top prosecutor in busy New Mexico district aims for justice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent defense attorney who has taken the reins of the district attorney’s office in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district vowed Wednesday to be relentless in his pursuit of justice as the Albuquerque metro area struggles to stem violent crime. Sam Bregman was...
Arizona man accused of defrauding New Mexico investors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors are trying to convict Arizona local John Lopez for running a fraudulent investment program in New Mexico and other states. Wednesday, Lopez was brought before a federal judge in Albuquerque to begin legal proceedings. Near the end of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Lopez. They allege he ran […]
Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center. All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday […]
Police search for three accused of shoplifting in Los Lunas
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police department is asking the public for help identifying three people accused of felony shoplifting from a sporting goods store. Police say around 7:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, two women and a man entered Hibbett Sports and stole about $1,700 worth of items. Police say the three suspects fled […]
Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
Albuquerque records 120 homicides in 2022
In numbers released by Albuquerque police on Jan. 1, the department reported 120 homicide victims in 2022. It's another all-time high in homicides for Albuquerque Police. That follows a national trend. Looking at the numbers month by month, we see they peaked around May with 17 homicides but slowed down...
Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting
City Council approves more homeless shelter beds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Albuquerque City Council Wednesday, councilors passed measures aimed at opening up more shelter beds to the homeless during the winter months. The councilors accepted a contract with the nonprofit “Heading Home” to operate the new Gateway Center on Gibson. Full 24/7 services are set to begin in April, with emergency winter […]
One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge over the tracks, has pulled out. The Rail Trail Project is going to look different than originally planned. A key piece, the $6 […]
