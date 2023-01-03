ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for ‘Long Beard Bandit’ accused of robbing bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are asking for help identifying a man they are calling, “the long beard bandit.” The man is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank at 2300 Louisiana Blvd. on Tuesday. Officials say around 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, the man handed the teller a demand note and received an undisclosed amount of money. He […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arizona man accused of defrauding New Mexico investors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors are trying to convict Arizona local John Lopez for running a fraudulent investment program in New Mexico and other states. Wednesday, Lopez was brought before a federal judge in Albuquerque to begin legal proceedings. Near the end of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Lopez. They allege he ran […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center. All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police search for three accused of shoplifting in Los Lunas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police department is asking the public for help identifying three people accused of felony shoplifting from a sporting goods store. Police say around 7:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, two women and a man entered Hibbett Sports and stole about $1,700 worth of items. Police say the three suspects fled […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque records 120 homicides in 2022

In numbers released by Albuquerque police on Jan. 1, the department reported 120 homicide victims in 2022. It's another all-time high in homicides for Albuquerque Police. That follows a national trend. Looking at the numbers month by month, we see they peaked around May with 17 homicides but slowed down...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City Council approves more homeless shelter beds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Albuquerque City Council Wednesday, councilors passed measures aimed at opening up more shelter beds to the homeless during the winter months. The councilors accepted a contract with the nonprofit “Heading Home” to operate the new Gateway Center on Gibson. Full 24/7 services are set to begin in April, with emergency winter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

