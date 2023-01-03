ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

chambanamoms.com

Where to Host a Party in Champaign-Urbana

Whether you’re in the market to host a baby shower or have another type of party planned, Champaign-Urbana can provide a multitude of solutions for your idea. We’re here to help. Below, in different sections, are options for hosting a party of varying purposes. We’ll start with baby showers and move on from there.
foxillinois.com

Danville man missing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
WCIA

Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the structure. The fire […]
WAND TV

First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
WAND TV

Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
WCIA

Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting

Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
WCIA

Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
WCIA

Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
wjol.com

Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
WCIA

Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
Effingham Radio

Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
WCIA

Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
WCIA

Maroa houses damaged from tornado

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up.  “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again.   Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
