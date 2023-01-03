ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Man dies in burning truck on I-459 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A fiery crash in Hoover leaves a man dead. Hoover Police say they found him trapped in his burning Ford F-150 truck Saturday night on I-459 south near mile marker 11. Officers say it appears the truck was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama investigators to review 2 law enforcement shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies were responding to a report of outside gunfire during a domestic dispute. The...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County deputies and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after two bodies were found along the interstate on Sunday. Authorities confirm that one body was found near Interstate 20/59 at Exit 62 near the town of Fosters. A second body was discovered on Frog...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business

JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Employee shot, killed at market in Smithfield community

An employee at a market in Birmingham was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon while on the job, according to the Birmingham Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police said the victim, a man, was found just outside the front door of the Elyton Meat Market after a shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man facing murder charges after homicide at Elyton Meat Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a Birmingham business. Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Birmingham Police were called to Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North for reports that a person had been shot outside the store. The victim was an employee at the store. He has been identified as 37-year-old Cortez Dekelvin Ware.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
VANCE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One injured, another killed during shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person was injured another person was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Monday, Jan. 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jamarquis Darionte Weaver, 27, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 100 block of 59th […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

