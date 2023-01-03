BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a Birmingham business. Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Birmingham Police were called to Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North for reports that a person had been shot outside the store. The victim was an employee at the store. He has been identified as 37-year-old Cortez Dekelvin Ware.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO