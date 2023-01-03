Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Man dies in burning truck on I-459 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A fiery crash in Hoover leaves a man dead. Hoover Police say they found him trapped in his burning Ford F-150 truck Saturday night on I-459 south near mile marker 11. Officers say it appears the truck was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a...
wvtm13.com
Alabama investigators to review 2 law enforcement shootings
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies were responding to a report of outside gunfire during a domestic dispute. The...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County deputies and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after two bodies were found along the interstate on Sunday. Authorities confirm that one body was found near Interstate 20/59 at Exit 62 near the town of Fosters. A second body was discovered on Frog...
Fiery crash leaves one dead in Hoover
An unidentified man is dead following a fiery crash in Hoover Saturday night.
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 6, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the Circle K (1503 11th Avenue South) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
wvtm13.com
Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business
JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
wbrc.com
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Thursday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police. It started in Birmingham late Wednesday night when a woman says she was hit by...
wbrc.com
Suspect in 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old boy at Riverchase Galleria denied youthful offender status
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One of the three suspects involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria was denied his request for Youthful Offender Status, according to court documents. 21-year-old King Williams’ request was held Wednesday, Jan. 4 before Jefferson County Circuit Judge...
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect
The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
ABC 33/40 News
Employee shot, killed at market in Smithfield community
An employee at a market in Birmingham was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon while on the job, according to the Birmingham Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police said the victim, a man, was found just outside the front door of the Elyton Meat Market after a shooting...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man facing murder charges after homicide at Elyton Meat Market
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a Birmingham business. Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Birmingham Police were called to Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North for reports that a person had been shot outside the store. The victim was an employee at the store. He has been identified as 37-year-old Cortez Dekelvin Ware.
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
wbrc.com
Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
One injured, another killed during shooting in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person was injured another person was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Monday, Jan. 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jamarquis Darionte Weaver, 27, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 100 block of 59th […]
