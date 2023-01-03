Read full article on original website
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Padres sign Brent Honeywell to major league deal
The Padres and right-hander Brent Honeywell are in agreement on a major league deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay him $725K in the majors and $200K in the minors. The Padres subsequently announced the signing. Honeywell, 28 in March, was selected by...
Finding a right-handed bat for the Mariners
The Mariners started their offseason with a bang, quickly striking a deal to acquire slugger Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays in exchange for quietly excellent setup man Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko. Seattle’s activity on the trade market continued when it landed Kolten Wong as the new starting second baseman in a cash-neutral swap that sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to Milwaukee.
Reds Sign Tayron Guerrero To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced they’ve signed right-hander Tayron Guerrero to a minor league contract. The deal comes with an invite to big league spring training. Guerrero, 32 on Monday, hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2019, and spent the last year in Japan. He turned in a productive year for the Chiba Lotte Marines, working to a 3.52 ERA in 46 innings of relief work. He gave up just two home runs all year, and struck out 12.3 batters per nine innings.
Cubs' pitching coach gives update on starter Kyle Hendricks
The Cubs are hoping to be able to have veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks ready for opening day, but it seems the team won’t be rushing him back, according to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks ended the season on the injured list rehabbing a capsular tear in his shoulder that limited him to just 84 innings in 2022.
Braves Sign Yacksel Rios To Minor League Deal
The Braves have added right-hander Yacksel Rios on a minor league deal, according to his agent Gavin Kahn of Enter Sports Management. The deal includes an invite to big league spring training. Rios, 29, spent the past year at Triple-A with the White Sox, but failed to make a big...
Phillies, Jon Duplantier Agree To Minor League Deal
The Phillies are in agreement with righty Jon Duplantier on a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training. Duplantier, 28, will look to get back to the majors after a year in Triple-A. He...
Fernando Tatis Jr. cleared to begin baseball activities
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been cleared to restart baseball activities this weekend, reports Dennis Lin of the Athletic. The organization anticipates he’ll be ready for Spring Training. Tatis underwent a trio of surgeries in 2022. His season began with a procedure to repair a fracture in his...
Owner of immensely successful NBA team confirms interest in buying Angels
The Angels are one of two MLB teams currently up for sale. Owner Arte Moreno announced in August he was exploring sale possibilities. While Moreno still seems to be sorting through his options, a few names have emerged as potential candidates for a run at the franchise. Last September, Sportico...
Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have added some right-handed pitching depth, bringing in Tayler Scott on a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction log. Scott, 30, appeared in eight games for the Padres last year, working to a 6.75 ERA over 12 innings. That came with a 22% strikeout mark and a 10.2% walk rate. In a more extended sample of work at Triple-A, Scott pitched 43 2/3 innings to the tune of a 4.53 ERA. He was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in September, but never made a big league appearance for them and was designated for assignment when the team announced the signing of Taijuan Walker last month.
Tigers Sign Aneurys Zabala To Minor League Deal
The Tigers have added right-hander Aneurys Zabala on a minor league deal, according to his MLB transaction log. Zabala was designated for assignment by the Marlins in September last year, and became a free agent at the end of the season. Zabala, 26, had a very brief stint in the...
Mariners to sign OF A.J. Pollock to one-year deal
The Mariners have agreed to a one-year, $7M deal with outfielder A.J. Pollock, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal will be official when Pollock passes a physical. Pollock is represented by Excel Sports Management. The Twins and Rangers were also known to have interest in Pollock, whose entry into...
Report: Marlins shopping four starting pitchers
The Marlins’ Pablo Lopez has often come up in trade rumors, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Lopez is just one of four starters that the Marlins are telling other teams are available in trade talks. The other three are Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and Jesus Luzardo. It’s been widely reported that the Marlins were willing to tap into their pitching surplus in trades, but this sheds more light on who the Marlins are willing to trade and who’s seemingly off limits.
Could Marlins pursue Eduardo Escobar despite Carlos Correa-Mets drama?
Jean Segura is the Marlins’ biggest addition of the offseason, even though Miami is known to have looked into several other options before inking Segura to a two-year, $17MM contract. Some of those other free agent and trade targets are already off the board, and it appears as though signing Segura ends any chance of an Eduardo Escobar trade, as Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report that the Marlins had some talks with the Mets about a possible swap.
Phillies acquire two-time All-Star pitcher from Tigers in five-player trade
The Phillies have acquired left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers, per a team announcement. Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia was the first to report the two sides were working toward a deal. The trade sends Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands to Detroit in exchange for Soto...
Blue Jays Announce Five Minor League Deals
The Blue Jays today announced five minor league deals, including the previously reported deals for right-handers Julian Fernández and Casey Lawrence. The other three are right-hander Drew Hutchison, lefty Paul Fry and catcher Rob Brantly. All five will receive invitations to major league Spring Training. Hutchison, 32, returns to...
Outrights: William Woods, Ali Sanchez, Taylor Widener, Jake Reed
William Woods, Ali Sanchez, Taylor Widener and Jake Reed have all cleared waivers and been outrighted off the 40-man roster of their respective teams, according to the MILB transaction page. All four had been designated for assignment. The Mets had claimed Woods, 24, off waivers from the Braves in November,...
Diamondbacks considering selling minority share of franchise
With the Nationals and Angels possibly being sold within the coming months, the Diamondbacks could also be making a portion of their franchise available. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, DBacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick is weighing the possibility of “selling a significant, but still minority share” of the team.
Cubs Release Alfonso Rivas, Outright P.J. Higgins
A pair of players recently designated for assignment by the Cubs have gone unclaimed on waivers. The team informed reporters (including Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune) that first baseman Alfonso Rivas and catcher P.J. Higgins each cleared. Rivas had been placed on unconditional release waivers. He’s now officially a...
Rangers reportedly interested in star Pirates OF
Bryan Reynolds has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time given that he’s been a strong performer on a rebuilding Pirates club. Plenty of teams around the league have reportedly expressed an interest in his services, including the Yankees, Blue Jays, Marlins, Red Sox, Braves, Rockies and Mariners. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds the Rangers to the list, reporting that acquiring Reynolds is one avenue they’re considering in their pursuit of outfield upgrades.
