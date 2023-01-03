Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Who do the Bills play in AFC Wild Card round? Matchup is set
The Miami Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday in a win-and-you’re-in game against the New York Jets. The rookie struggled against the Jets defense, but he did just enough to lead the Dolphins to a 11-6 win, which locked up the final playoff seed in the AFC.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin makes first public comments after suffering cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin made his first comments since his cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills posted the following message on his Instagram account. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote on his Instagram....
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: NFL Week 18 time, TV, live stream
The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots for a rematch to finish out the 2022-23 NFL Season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 8 (1/8/2023) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live with fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial) and other live TV services.
