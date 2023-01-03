ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers and Rams offer prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

By Matthew Rodriguez
 5 days ago

The Los Angeles Chargers and Rams offer their best wishes and prayers after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapse during a Monday Night Football matchup.

As of 8:23 p.m., Hamlin is in critical condition after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals receiver, the NFL announced.

The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The NFL did not say when the rest of the game would be played.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Players from both the Chargers and the Rams expressed their concerns and wished Hamlin a speedy recovery.

Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day called for the league to cancel the game shortly after the injury.

Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and other players offered prayers for Hamlin and his family.

Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, backup quarterback Chase Daniel and echoed Whitworth's sentiments.

