Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Georgia Military College Student Vanished In 2021 And Has Never Been LocatedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewnan, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Grammy winner is fatally shot by police after allegedly holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said. A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, during an encounter Thursday at the man’s home in the Hermitage neighborhood, agency...
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Comments / 0