Norfolk, VA

Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Rabid fox reported in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A rabid fox was found in Chesapeake earlier this week. The Chesapeake Health Department said the fox approached a resident near Mount Pleasant Road on Monday. Testing confirmed the fox was rabies positive and the resident is now undergoing post-exposure medical attention. The health department is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Hampton Roads travelers return from New Year's holiday

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport is bustling with travelers ready to come home as holiday celebrations wrap up. “It was a little busy," said traveler Scott Washburn. "It was a little packed at baggage drop-off.”. The airport lobby was filled with sweet reunions. Though some passengers did have...
NORFOLK, VA
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
