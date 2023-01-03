Read full article on original website
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 108
Pelicans (24-14), Rockets (10-28) When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory, after it was just a one-point margin through three quarters. Lacking both Williamson and Ingram due to injury, the Pelicans still had little trouble dominating the Rockets for much of Wednesday's divisional matchup. New Orleans brandished its impressive depth by building a 31-point lead in the first half, rolling to a 12th home win over the last 13 contests in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans continue to look like a much-improved squad compared to the one that began the regular season 6-6 and was 7-6 after that mid-November triumph over the Rockets. New Orleans had six players register double-digit scoring, including a pair of reserves. “Collectively, this was a good team win for us,” head coach Willie Green said of receiving numerous contributions.
Harbaugh Sidesteps Question on Jackson’s Playoff Availability
The Baltimore coach was non-committal on his star quarterback’s status.
James Harden, Joel Embiid Discuss Defense vs. Zion Williamson
Sixers stars react to their team's performance against Pelicans star, Zion Williamson.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sixers C Joel Embiid out vs. Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Indiana Pacers due to
James Harden Crowns Georges Niang as 76ers' Sharpshooter
James Harden had a reminder for Georges Niang earlier this week.
Detroit Lions' Aaron Glenn: Seeing Reggie Brown's career-ending injury 'will never go away'
Aaron Glenn still is haunted by what he saw at the Pontiac Silverdome that day. Glenn was a fourth-year defensive back playing for the New York Jets in 1997 when Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown, Glenn's former college teammate at Texas A&M, suffered a career-ending spinal injury. ...
Kansas Jayhawks 2023 Baseball: Full Schedule and Highlights
The full schedule for Kansas Baseball in 2023 has been released. Let's look at some of the highlights.
NBA Odds: Pacers vs. 76ers prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Indiana Pacers (21-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick. Indiana has won four straight games to bump them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers...
