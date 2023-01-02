Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Greer girls travel to Jacksonville
On Friday, Greer girls took on Global Outreach Charter Academy (Jacksonville, FL) and won their tournament opening game 68-4. The Lady Jackets were facing a 1-12 Kodiak team that has struggled in play this year. As the game progressed, it was determined to let the clock run to speed up...
Community News for the Week of Jan. 4
Galerie de Mariage is a cake and wedding gallery event set for Saturday, January 14, from 5-8 p.m., at BeMi’s in Greer with a grand prize of an all-inclusive wedding package. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access....
Lendmark Financial opens new branch in Greer
Lendmark Financial Services has opened a new location in Greer on East Wade Hampton Blvd. The Greer branch is the company’s 21st location in South Carolina and will likely serve between 500-600 customers in its first year in Greer with Michelle Sorensen as the new branch manager. Full text...
Dark Day for Dark Corner
Dean Stuart Campbell, known as the Squire of the Dark Corner, passed away last week, leaving a void in northern Greenville County. His legacy remains in the work he did as a naval aviator, horse trainer, artist, author, actor and legendary historian—telling the stories of past generations to thousands of listeners over the decades.
Jackets begin region play Friday
Greer took to the road to participate in the San Jose Prep challenge and had a unique trip. When trips like this occur, coaches have to consider what to do in the times when your team isn’t playing. Coach Devin Liferidge took the opportunity to have moments with his...
Genesis opens luxury dealership in Greer
On December 16, Genesis opened its second standalone car dealership in the United States and first in South Carolina in Greer. Genesis was produced as a luxury concept by the prominent South Korean production Hyundai, beginning in 1999. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current...
Registration open for Greer Civics Academy
Registration is open now through February 6 for the City of Greer’s Spring 2023 session of the Greer Civics Academy, which will show participants how the City of Greer operates and how to become a more engaged citizen. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a...
Butterfly Project event set
The City of Greer Center for the Arts will host The Butterfly Project Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The project is an international movement where participants paint ceramic butterflies and learn about a victim of the Holocaust. Approximately 500 butterflies will be available for painting.
GPC tables request on Highland Drive
Greer Planning Commission tabled the zoning request by applicant Duc Tran at 106 Highland Drive in Greer. The request was to rezone the R-12 Single Family Residential District property to O-D Office District to provide an office space where Galen Healthcare’s employees could have meetings and lunch breaks. Full...
Taylors couple welcomes first baby of new year
Ben and Susan Thompson of Taylors welcomed a new little girl on her due date—January 1, 2023. Born at 1:42 a.m. at Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside Hospital, Leoni measured in at seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long. “I’m thankful we chose to come to St. Francis,”...
Eagles defeat Spring Valley
Eastside defeated Spring Valley Wednesday, 81-64, in the Poinsettia Classic at Greenville High. The game was tight in the first half with the lead changing between the teams often. Eastside took a two-point lead at the half, and in the third, the Eagles came to life going on a 16-4...
City of Greer Center for the Arts
The Center for the Arts, which houses seven resident artists, is open to patrons Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Robin Byouk has been the Set Designer/Artistic Director for the Greer Children’s Theatre for 15 years of the wonderful productions. Full text available...
Gilstrap honored during Greenville Tech graduation
Greer area substitute teacher and volunteer Stephanie Gilstrap is one of two Greenville Technical College graduates to receive the President’s Award for academics and community service. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to...
Greer awards five keys to the city, 10 certificates
The City of Greer took time out last week from their regular council meeting to recognize a number of public servants. Mayor Rick Danner presented keys to the city to five individuals, retirement certification to three employees, and certificates of appreciation for milestones of seven city staff. Full text available...
Lyman approves Recovery Plan
Lyman Town Council approved a resolution to adopt a Disaster Recovery Plan at their regular December meeting. The recovery plan was adopted for administrative offices and the police department in case of a disaster, so the Town of Lyman may be able to respond quickly in the case of an unexpected occurrence.
Chipotle opens
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its new Greer location at 1126 Wade Hampton Blvd. last Friday. The city’s first Chipotle, open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., allows customers to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current...
Local author speaks out about mental health
Local author Stan Popovich of Greer is a passionate writer of mental health issues and how to help those who struggle. Popovich authored the book A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear, and believes several in the local community suffer from anxiety and fear. Full text available to premium subscribers...
GFD responds to house fire
At 3:39 p.m. on January 1, Greer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 111 Bennett Street. GFD was on the scene about four minutes after being alerted of the incident, where they worked to extinguish the fire. According to officials, the fire was under control about 20 minutes later.
CPW receives 90-plus reported water issues
Several Greer residents and many across the Upstate have spent the holidays working to repair busted water pipes due to the cold temperatures. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
Vehicles collide New Year’s Eve
The Greer Police Department responded to a traffic collision on North Main Street at Center Street on Saturday, Dec. 31, around 2:15 p.m. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
