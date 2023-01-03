Read full article on original website
Onward State
Rutgers Football Hires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca
Former Penn State football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was hired by Rutgers to fill the same role, as announced by the team Saturday. Ciarrocca previously spent three seasons with Rutgers from 2008 to 2010. “I want to thank Coach Schiano and Rutgers for giving me the opportunity to return to...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Defeats No. 13 Wisconsin 28-11 In Big Ten Opener
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (8-0) took down No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2) 28-11 Friday night in Madison. The Nittany Lions struggled early, splitting the first six matches 3-3. However, as the dual entered the stronger half of the Penn State roster, the Nittany Lions went 4-0 in the final matches of the dual, three of which ended in bonus point victories. However, as the contest was far from perfect, Penn State continues to succeed when it matters.
Onward State
Penn State Football Signee Tony Rojas Named Virginia Gatorade Player Of The Year
Penn State football Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. The linebacker totaled 72 tackles, 14 for a loss, and 13 sacks during the 2022 season. Additionally, he rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns on the other side of the ball, despite being recruited as a linebacker by Penn State.
Onward State
South Garner Street Starbucks To Close January 15, Pugh Street Location To Open In May
State College’s South Garner Street Starbucks will permanently close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, according to the coffee shop’s Instagram page. Its relocation site, located at 150 S. Pugh St., is set to open sometime in May. News initially broke toward the end of the fall...
