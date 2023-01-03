Skip Bayless blasted for questioning NFL's decision to postpone MNF game due to scary injury

Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals. I get it. I get why Zac and the Bengals are ticked with the NFL. I get that it feels like the Bengals took a hit for being compassionate and not wanting to play. I get the NFL rewrote rules on the fly.
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
Bills news: Sean McDermott gets Coach of the Year take dropped on him by GM amid Damar Hamlin situation
With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.
NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday. All 32 teams will be back in action, with playoff berths, division titles and improved seeds on the line. To start the weekend, our writers and editors believe unanimously that the Chiefs will beat the Raiders and the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans.
Bengals strengthened their bond to Damar Hamlin with latest gesture
It’s been tough for the Cincinnati Bengals and the entire football world lately. This past Monday, Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins and needed CPR as a result. Hamlin’s ties to the Bengals go further than the tragic...
Bills GM Brandon Beane’s ‘simple’ reason for staying with Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati
Brandon Beane is already one of the most well-loved people by the Buffalo Bills fanbase. The Bills GM has done a masterful job creating a Super Bowl contender out of essentially nothing. Somehow, he might’ve endeared himself more to the fans after his response to the Damar Hamlin situation. When asked why he stayed in Cincinnati, Beane gave a short but powerful response, per Albert Breer.
Roger Goodell 'Expected To Attend' 1 NFL Game Tomorrow
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will apparently be in Orchard Park this Sunday to watch an AFC East matchup. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Goodell is expected to attend this weekend's game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium. This will be the first time we see the Bills...
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
An open letter to fans from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country. While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care.
How to watch Bills vs. Patriots: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The New England Patriots haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bills since Dec. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. New England and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Patriots 19.5, the Bills 17.53), so any points scored will be well earned.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 18 of 2022
Here it is. We made it. This is the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season in one of the most incredibly unpredictable seasons in recent memory. I’ll be honest: We didn’t do a tweet punishment this week. After everything that happened on Monday Night Football and with Damar Hamlin’s life hanging in the balance none of us were in the mood to start joking or goofing with football. I’m sure we’ll come up with something to close out the entire season, but for now we’ll just get into this week’s picks.
