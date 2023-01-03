ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash

Man killed, woman badly hurt in Isanti County snowmobile crash 01:55

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.

A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty.

"I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.

McCarty isn't going to make any money this week with his snow removal business. All of his earnings will be distributed evenly to the families of his friends who were involved in the crash.

"Fun, loving, very relaxed, she's just a great person," McCarty said.

Faith Nelson was his prom date in high school. He graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School with her, as well as Hunter Melander, both 21 years old.

"We'd go fishing, hunting, and all sorts of stuff," he said.

Faith Nelson and Hunter Melander CBS

The crash happened at Lake Francis around 12:50 a.m. New Year's Day. According to investigators, the friends were coming back from a short ride when they struck a tree, killing Hunter and leaving Faith with life-threatening injuries.

"The driver … the 21-year-old male decedent who was operating the snowmobile, may have misjudged where the ramp off of the lake was," said Capt. John Elder with the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

Elder said they're looking into whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. He says neither adults were wearing helmets at the time.

"These are tough scenes. These are horrible," Elder said.

As the community grapples with tragedy, McCarty hopes his fundraiser will help lift a financial weight off the families.

"Our small community, when things like this happen, we kind of all rally together and try to help each other out," he said.

First responders want to remind anyone snowmobiling this season to travel at a safe speed, wear a helmet and goggles, and dress warmly, especially in remote areas where it may take a while for help to arrive.

Comments / 4

Jo
5d ago

Praying for family,friends and the selfless community member; offering his services to help the families.

Reply
3
