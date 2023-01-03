ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

The outlook for residential real estate in 2023

In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
FLORIDA STATE
wpde.com

Over $8k raised to feed people along the Grand Strand at Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of the local Myrtle Beach community and the ABC15 News team spared some time for an event right up their alley, well, for some. Good Morning Carolina's Amanda Kinseth, Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski, and evening anchors Jennifer Abney and Andrew James challenged their inner Lebowski at Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday in the 'Feed Your Neighbor Fundraiser'.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Apartment Therapy

These 3 Cities Have The Fastest Population Growth in the U.S. — And They All Have Something in Common

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from housing data and migration trends in the last two years, it’s that Americans are moving. Now that working from home is much more accessible, United States residents have experienced a freedom that they may not have had in the past, where they can live where they want to without it impacting their career.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
azbigmedia.com

10 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Arizona

2022 was a year that saw wild swings in the residential real estate market. People were on the move, but where were they headed and why? Opendoor analyzed its data to determine the top ZIP codes in Arizona and the hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Metro Phoenix. Top ZIP...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

