Fresno, CA

Man dead after shooting at Fresno apartment, PD say

By Michelle Chavez
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man has died after a stray bullet struck him inside his apartment according to Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday Fresno Police Department say they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue.

Police say a man in his 40s suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was then transported to CRMC where he was then declared deceased.

According to officials, they found a gunshot hole coming from the adjoining apartment. At that time, police concluded the gunshot was deployed from the apartment next to the victims.

Authorities at this time say they are unsure of a motive and the investigation is ongoing.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

