ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 34

mark smolen
5d ago

I am a huge BILLS fan, old school hard hitting, no nonsense football fan but never wished a player had to pay with his life. This is so unfortunate and my deepest prayers for Hamlin and family....🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Patrick Dore
5d ago

Hamlin and his family are in my prayers near and far , I feel that the broadcaster was totally out of line by announcing the fact that they were doing CPR on national TV , bad enough that the family had to worry about the severity of his injury, but forJoe Buck to go into timeframe and detail of CPR and oxygen use was upsetting, adding the family more stress on top of this , but finally the NFL put the players first before the dollar , rest and heal young man

Reply
2
Cheanoy Dixon
5d ago

There is strength in prayer so everyone keep him in your prayers along with his family.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(1)
4
Related
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
The Associated Press

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s

Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada

Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs

By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43

Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field

Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
NBC Sports

Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy