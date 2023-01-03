Australia look to spin for Sydney Test as championship and India battle loom

Pat Cummins speaks to media before the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia have put a focus on over rates in a desperate bid to ensure a berth in the world Test championship final is not taken away from them for a second straight time.

A win against South Africa at the SCG this week will give them enough points to wrap up a spot in June’s decider, making Australia the first team to qualify. The perfect home summer in Test cricket would also ensure Australia do not travel to India needing results to ensure qualification.

Australia has made the Test championship a priority this summer, eyeing it as a target before the first Test against West Indies in Perth in November.

But the Aussies know all too well how easily a spot could be taken away. Australia looked on track to qualify for the final in 2021, before a slow over-rates penalty at the MCG against India ended up costing them a spot.

At the time Australia’s players admitted to having not given proper thought to the issue, before being more motivated by the championship in this cycle.

“It was still a new concept, so even things like overs rates, it wasn’t really spoken about as importantly as perhaps what we think about it now,” captain Pat Cummins said.

“Every point is vital. It’s been a big driver for us over the last couple of years. I think playing a final in London against India, say, at a neutral venue, that’s really exciting.”

Australia’s dedication to fix their over rates was most obvious on the final day of the series-clinching win against South Africa at the MCG last week, where Steve Smith bowled.

“It’s about lots of communication with the umpires, they are always keeping us abreast of where we are,” Cummins said. “We got down to nine minutes (behind) at one stage, so we just made sure we had Trav Head or Smithy as an option, and we got back basically within a couple of overs.”

India sit second on the Test championship table, with Sri Lanka and South Africa the other teams in genuine contention. If Australia were to not win in Sydney, they would need a victory in at least one Test in India, or have other results fall in their favour.

Hence why Australia will treat the SCG Test as perfect preparation for India as they weigh up playing two spinners on a dry wicket expected to aid turn and reverse swing.

Players and ground staff are expecting a throwback to the spinning SCG of old, with Mitchell Starc and fellow quick Cameron Green out through injury.

The turning conditions are likely to boost Ashton Agar’s hopes of taking one of those spots, with the left-arm finger spinner a strong chance to partner Nathan Lyon.

Agar has not appeared in a Test since September 2017, but would likely have played in Sri Lanka last year before a side injury and is now back as Australia’s No.2 spinner.

Working in his favour is the fact Australia expect similar conditions to the only Sheffield Shield match played at the SCG this summer, where 23 wickets fell to spin in three days.

Whether Agar is one of four or five frontline bowlers depends on if Australia opt to play three quicks or revive Matt Renshaw’s Test career and bat him at No 6. Renshaw too has not played a Test since 2018, but his recent Shield form had already left him on the precipice of a potential return in India next month.

Regardless, Australia are looking forward to conditions similar to next month’s four-Test tour in India, where they have not won a series since 2004.

“It’s a huge connection to India,” Cummins said of the SCG Test starting Wednesday. “Fast bowling and reverse swing is going to come into it, which we can expect in India.

“(We’ll) probably get more spin overs here, our batters are probably going to face more spin here as well. Even personally, captaining here might be a little different to the last few Test matches. So it’s a really good prep.”

Cummins said he would not be concerned about going in with four bowlers given Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne can both offer assistance.

“We’d be confident either way,” he said. “I feel really fresh. I’ve only played three Test matches and think we’ve averaged mid 20 overs (each) for the Tests.

“I’m fresh as I’m ever going to be for a fifth Test match. I’m not playing Big Bash so I get three weeks off after this.”

Australia were given a late scare on Tuesday when Steve Smith was struck painfully on the glove facing throwdowns in the SCG nets but he was able to resume batting.