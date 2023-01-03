Read full article on original website
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
WAFF
Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
Apparent gun battle at Alabama strip mall leaves two women dead, numerous victims injured, deputies report
Two people were shot and killed early Sunday in an Alabama strip mall, police said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. through 911 to a call of shots fired near 198 Mastin Drive and U.S. 71. Officers who arrived found two a scene of...
Lawrence County deputies looking for caller after false alarm shooting call
The Lawrence County Sherriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: Deputies serving drug-related search warrant at Madison County home
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to a residence off Sanderson Road. Search warrants involving narcotics are being served, according to the sheriff's office. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in Madison County strip mall shooting
At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after an early morning shooting just outside of Huntsville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall near the intersection of Mastin Drive and U.S. Highway 72, just outside the city limits of Huntsville.
rocketcitynow.com
What happens to unclaimed baggage? It goes to Scottsboro, AL.
Lost luggage is on a lot of people's minds after holiday flight cancellations. Here's where unclaimed baggage can land.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late-night altercation Thursday involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and members of the SWAT team were at a residence on Friday in Meridianville. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies were at the residence to conduct a narcotics search warrant. This story will be...
WAFF
Multiple units work to control large woods fire on Green Mountain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a large woods fire ff off Vernadoe Trail which is off of Cecil Ashburn on the Blevins Gap Nature Preserve. According to HF&R, the call came in around 7 p.m. and...
WAAY-TV
Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
Recent influx of lost luggage may come to North Alabama
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Several flights were canceled recently across the country, leaving many passengers separated from their luggage. And there's been a lot of speculation about if your lost bag will end up in the hands of the "Unclaimed Baggage" store in Scottsboro, Alabama. Sonni Hood, the Public Relations...
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
WAFF
Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
WAFF
Madison man accused of running women over with his car requests transfer to mental facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that is accused of running a woman over with his car filed a request on Dec. 27 in a Morgan County District Court to be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility. According to online court documents, the attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33,...
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
