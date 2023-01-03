ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mexican Cartel Leader Linked to 2013 Southlake Killing Arrested

Mexico just announced the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel figure in Southlake in May 2013. Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, also known as “El Gato” was arrested in Mexico City, according to a tweet from the Mexico Attorney General’s office. Villarreal-Hernandez was...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park

The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police

According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Oak Cliff Finally Celebrates Title Win After Delay

Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win. The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue. Sekethia Wallace...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

They're Off! TCU Horned Frogs Leave for National Championship Game in LA

Friday morning, the TCU football team left Fort Worth, headed to California for Monday’s College Football National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. At 9:45 a.m. fans lined the sidewalks on the north side of campus and cheered on the players as they boarded buses headed to the airport.
FORT WORTH, TX

