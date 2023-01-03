Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefitsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob JonesTrisha FayeTrophy Club, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Colleyville Residents Fight to Save 14 Acres of Cross Timbers Forest From New Home Development
The Colleyville City Council held a special called meeting Thursday night to hear from concerned neighbors opposing a proposed housing development. A wooded area between Pool Road and Wilkes Drive in Colleyville is cherished by those who live next door to it. "We are standing next to 14 acres of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mexican Cartel Leader Linked to 2013 Southlake Killing Arrested
Mexico just announced the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel figure in Southlake in May 2013. Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, also known as “El Gato” was arrested in Mexico City, according to a tweet from the Mexico Attorney General’s office. Villarreal-Hernandez was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park
The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police
According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aaron Dean's Attorneys Granted Access to Contact Jury in Misconduct Investigation
Attorneys representing convicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean have been granted access to juror information that will allow them to investigate the panel that found him guilty last month of manslaughter in the October 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson. According to a court document filed Thursday by Dean's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
South Oak Cliff Finally Celebrates Title Win After Delay
Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win. The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue. Sekethia Wallace...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
They're Off! TCU Horned Frogs Leave for National Championship Game in LA
Friday morning, the TCU football team left Fort Worth, headed to California for Monday’s College Football National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. At 9:45 a.m. fans lined the sidewalks on the north side of campus and cheered on the players as they boarded buses headed to the airport.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Head Coach Gary Patterson's Message to Fans as TCU Runs for Title
The TCU Horned Frogs are making history, and it's all leading up to their big moment in the national spotlight. Led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, No 3 TCU will face No. 1 Georgia in the national championship game on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Many...
Comments / 0