Ashe County Health Department remains closed through Jan. 6

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Health Department will be closed through at least Jan. 6, according to an announcement from AppHealthCare on Monday morning.

The health center will be closed all week to continue repairs and clean up efforts after frozen pipes on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day caused some water damage issues.

“We are working to notify patients about scheduled appointments and options for rescheduling. Please stay tuned for further updates. Ashe County Environmental Health and Dental offices will operate under a normal schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” AppHealthCare said in a statement.