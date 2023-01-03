Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news
Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
NBC Sports
Kerr, Warriors know tough decisions loom with two-way deals
SAN FRANCISCO -- Time is ticking for the Warriors. Not so much on the regular season or even the standings. While being idle Friday night, Golden State moved all the way up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings before their Saturday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. This doesn't even have to do with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
NBC Sports
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
NBC Sports
Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm
Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
NBC Sports
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins
Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports
'Sheesh!' Steph feels emotion from Bills Mafia after TD for Hamlin
The emotional energy permeated through Highmark Stadium on Sunday after the Buffalo Bills returned the New England Patriots' opening kickoff for a touchdown. Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick 96 yards in the game's opening seconds. The touchdown generated an undeniable emotional buzz just six days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs suffer another bad loss to Magic
SAN FRANCISCO -- The final score, a 115-101 Warriors loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Chase Center, was secondary. What mattered most was the returns of Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala, as well as the health of Klay Thompson. Wiggins and Iguodala being back on the floor...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Was Hurts really 'rusty' in return?
The Eagles won the NFC East and secured the No. 1 seed in perhaps the least-satisfying way possible, winning a slog by playing cautiously against a team of backups. It wasn't the best situation for the Nick Sirianni's team, and I think he handled things about as well as he could've. But it was an ugly end to a regular season that included some extremely high highs.
NBC Sports
Mason posts perfect Purdy meme showing 49ers rookies' growth
Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy are two 49ers rookies already playing like grizzled NFL veterans. But they did experience one head-scratching moment -- their muffed handoff attempt in Week 11 -- that quickly morphed into a viral meme. On Thursday night, the running back shared on his Instagram story a...
NBC Sports
NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers
There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
NBC Sports
Kittle shares meaningful pregame embrace with 100-year-old grandma
George Kittle is attempting to finish the 2022 NFL regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on a high note as the 49ers head into NFC playoffs ... but also because his grandmother is in attendance. Kittle shared a heartwarming moment with his grandma before the 49ers-Cardinals game. The 29-year-old provided...
NBC Sports
Mike McDaniel won’t comment on Tua Tagovailoa possibly playing in playoffs
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last played two weeks ago today, on Christmas. He entered the concussion protocol the next day, and he has missed two straight games. So will Tua be back next weekend? Coach Mike McDaniel declined to address the situation after Sunday’s win over the Jets that delivered the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.
NBC Sports
Commanders head into fourth quarter with 20-6 lead over Cowboys
The Commanders have looked more like the playoff team than the Cowboys today. Washington has a 20-6 lead after a 9-yard touchdown run by rookie quarterback Sam Howell with 1:49 left in the third quarter. For some reason, Dak Prescott remains in the game for the Cowboys. Howell, in his...
