South Korean label behind BTS holding girl group auditions in Sydney

South Korea 's biggest record label HYBE has teamed up with Universal Music's Geffen Records to launch a new 'global girl group'.

Throughout this month, they will be hosting auditions across Europe, Asia , and Australia to find members for the group.

For Aussie hopefuls, on-site auditions will be held on January 7 at the Brent Street performing arts centre in Sydney .

Meanwhile, online auditions already started on December 2 and will run until January 31.

Females aged 15 to 19 or people who identify as female or nonbinary are welcome to perform a piece in their chosen category; singing, dancing or rapping.

HYBE has become the biggest entertainment agency in South Korea thanks to the record-breaking success of their boy band, BTS.

The company has continued their success with recent girl groups like Le Sserafim and NewJeans.

NewJeans, who only launched last August, have already racked up two No. 1 singles in South Korea and sold 1.5million albums.

The group is notable for having two Australian members: Danielle Marsh and Pham Hanni.

The announcement of HYBE's new global girl group followed BTS star Jin's preparations to start his mandatory military training in South Korea.

As the oldest member of the group, Jin, 30, is the first member of the group to enlist for national service.

He arrived at the training base in Yeoncheon, north of Seoul last month.

BTS is currently on a hiatus after an announcement this year left fans heartbroken over the K-pop juggernaut's uncertain future.

Fans were stunned in June when BTS revealed they were going on hiatus, citing exhaustion and pressure as well as the desire to pursue solo careers.

But analysts said the announcement was timed because of the compulsory military duty.

The septet is widely considered the country's biggest-ever cultural phenomenon - selling out stadiums around the world and dominating the charts while raking in billions and building a global legion of fans known as ARMYs.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military.