WDEF
UTC Women Hang on to Win SoCon Opener 53-50 Over ETSU
(gomocs.com) JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs held off ETSU down the stretch Thursday night inside Brooks Gym to beat the Bucs 53-50 in the Southern Conference opener for both teams in women’s basketball action. Chattanooga improves to 9-7 overall and 1-0 in league play while ETSU...
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley – Signing Day
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – Before 2017, this was a stressful time of year for potential college football players coming out of high school. The signing day in early February would determine where those players were heading, on scholarship. Decisions to make. Things changed completely in 2017, when an early...
WDEF
Dalton State Knocks Off Blue Mountain Christian 68-61
Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton State basketball team beat Blue Mountain Christian. 68-61 on Thursday at Mashburn Arena. The Roadrunners trailed by six at halftime before out-scoring the Toppers 44-31 in the second half to secure the win.
WDEF
Dalton Catamounts Enjoying Incredible Turn-Around After Winning Only One Game Last Season
Last year’s team was a very young team playing in a very difficult region which is not always a recipe for success. Dalton high school basketball has made an incredible turn around from last year to this year. Last year Dalton had just 1 win on the season. With year Dalton is 9 and 1.
WDEF
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
WDEF
Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
WDEF
Memorials Dedicated to Late Marion County Detective
JASPER, Tenn. (WDEF)- This week, two different memorials in memory of the late Marion County detective Matt Blansett were unveiled to the public. Blansett was killed in a fatal helicopter crash right off of I-24 in Marion County on August 23rd of last year. One memorial is a mural that...
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
WDEF
Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
WDEF
Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Suicide Policy
DALTON, GA (WDEF) – A Whitfield county man tried to keep his brother from taking his own life this past Sunday. “I dialed 911 and they said that they had to refer me to the Sheriff’s department,” Rodney East said. He then asked Whitfield County to send deputies to help. “He said ‘it’s not against the law to commit suicide’ in Georgia. But can you not send somebody down here to help? He said ‘no, we don’t respond at all.’ They told us to call back after he was dead.”
WDEF
Cohutta Police Cracking Down on Police Station Trespassers
COHUTTA, Ga. (WDEF)- The Cohutta Police Department has a warning for the public. They are cracking down on trespassers who are going into their burnt down police services building. The building was destroyed in a fire on the morning of December 18th. Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler says that they...
WDEF
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Recent Phone Scam
Hamilton County, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent phone scam. Victims receiving these phone calls are being told that a family member has been arrested. They state that the family member will be released from jail after the victim...
