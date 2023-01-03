DALTON, GA (WDEF) – A Whitfield county man tried to keep his brother from taking his own life this past Sunday. “I dialed 911 and they said that they had to refer me to the Sheriff’s department,” Rodney East said. He then asked Whitfield County to send deputies to help. “He said ‘it’s not against the law to commit suicide’ in Georgia. But can you not send somebody down here to help? He said ‘no, we don’t respond at all.’ They told us to call back after he was dead.”

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO