US Authorities Opens Investigation DCG Money Transfers
US authorities have now begun investigations into internal transactions between Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiary, Genesis, for any wrongdoing as per a Bloomberg report citing familiar sources. According to the report, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York together with the US Securities and...
Genesis Global Slashes Workforce by 30%, Considers Bankruptcy
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading which has taken a lot of hits as a result of the decline in the crypto market has announced the retrenchment of about 30% of its staff and is considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a report by Wall Street Journal on January...
Israel Could Include Crypto in Existing Securities Legislature
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) may modify three of its current financial regulations so that they can integrate cryptocurrencies. The suggestions from the regulator aim to provide investors with the highest level of protection while dealing with digital assets. The news comes after seeing the negative effect of the collapse...
Authorities Arrest Creator of Mutant Ape Planet for Defrauding Investors
US Authorities have arrested Aurelien Michel, the creator of Mutant Apes Planets NFTs for defrauding investors via a rug pull scheme. According to the filing made in a federal court in Brooklyn, the 24-year-old French National defrauded members of its NFT community over $2.9 million in digital assets. In the...
DCG Closes its Wealth Management Arm, HQ Digital
After so many financial woes, cryptocurrency empire Digital Currency Group has announced that it is shutting down one of its wealth management firms identified as HQ Digital. According to the news site The Information, HQ Digital has already stopped its operation since the 2nd of January, although DCG plans to continue the project at a later date.
Galaxy Research Predicts a Rough Year for Crypto Venture Investments
According to Galaxy Research, 2900 agreements were made totaling more than $30 billion in investments in cryptocurrency businesses in 2022. Alex Thorn, the head of firmwide research at Galaxy, called it a “monster year” that was just barely surpassed by the $31 billion in VC investments in 2021. However, he warns that this year, the money may not flow as freely.
MSafe Scores $5M Funding to Create Multi-Signature Solution
MSafe also known as Momentum Safe, a digital company that provides storage solutions for digital assets has secured $5 million dollars in a seed funding round to be used to develop multi-sig solutions across its network. MSafe announced the news on Twitter, stating that the seed round was led by...
Vauld Group Rejects Nexo’s Proposal Citing Financial Health
The tension between crypto lending rivals Nexo and Vauld Group has escalated further with the former claiming that Darshan Bathija, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vauld does not have the best interest of its creditors in mind. This accusation comes after Vauld and its committee of creditors (COC) turned down the revised takeover bid made by Nexo.
Balancer Calls Liquidity Providers to Withdraw $6.3M Funds at Risk
Balancer, a decentralized exchange platform, has asked its liquidity providers (LPs) to withdraw their funds from five pools over concerns of a possible exploit. These pools hold a combined total of $6.3 million. According to its January 6 announcement on Twitter, this was part of a potential bug or exploit...
Mt.Gox Extends Deadline for Registration and Postpones Repayment
Customers of the defunct Japanese-based Bitcoin (BTC) exchange Mt.Gox may have to wait for a little while longer than expected for their repayment to commence. Much to the disappointment of many, Mt.Gox has pushed back the date scheduled for the repayment by two months, at the same time, it has extended the window for registration.
3AC Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Subpoenaed on Twitter
After trying severally to reach Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, liquidators have now subpoenaed both of them on Twitter. This is not a common occurrence but the liquidators were left with no other options seeing that the co-founders were not forthcoming with the requested details. Both Su and Davies have been on the run since the hedge fund filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York and the British Virgin Islands in July 2022.
Huobi Confirms 20% Layoff Citing Restructuring Plans
With the new administration and leadership of Justin Sun, Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has decided to reduce its headcount by 20%. Previously, the Tron founder had earlier denied the rumors of layoffs coupled with talks about payment disputes, and disagreement with employees but has now confirmed the news of the layoffs citing plans to restructure amid its contagion with FTX.
NFT Firm RTFKT’s COO Confirms Losing Assets in Phishing Attack
The most recent non-fungible token (NFT) theft is faced by RTFKT’s COO, Nikhil Gopalani. The executive revealed on Twitter that a phishing assault caused him to lose a sizable amount of digital assets from his wallet. According to on-chain statistics, the attacker utilized two wallets to steal NFTs totaling...
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports
A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
New York’s AG Sues ex-Celsius CEO for Defrauding Investors
The attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James has initiated legal action against Alex Mashinsky, former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius for misleading and defrauding investors. According to the filing, Mashinsky is accused of hiding the financial health of his now-bankrupt platform and promoting the...
