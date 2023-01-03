ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

07-11-18-39-44-46

(seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000,000

Texas oil worker dead after falling into ND pit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol. Other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit, the Bismarck Tribune reported Friday, but Navarrete died at the scene. Nabors Industries spokesperson Robin Davidson said a different entity — Devon Energy — owns and operates the site.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
