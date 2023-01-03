Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol. Other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit, the Bismarck Tribune reported Friday, but Navarrete died at the scene. Nabors Industries spokesperson Robin Davidson said a different entity — Devon Energy — owns and operates the site.

