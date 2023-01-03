ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek

SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City International Airport recognized for on-time performance

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport is recognized as a top performing airport worldwide. The airport ranks third in the world for being on-time. For an airport to receive this award, it must have a good track record for on-time departures. Salt Lake City’s airport does very well in this department.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

18-year-old in critical condition following T-Bone crash

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – At around 5 a.m. on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain, a Buick attempting to turn left crossed into the path of a Jeep, causing a T-Bone crash. The 18-year-old driver of the Buick sustained critical injuries. A LifeFlight medical helicopter was called to take the driver to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden women dead following gunshot wound; police investigating

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden woman is dead after suffering a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. According to the Ogden Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. following a report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman had...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6+ years in prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Jen Shah, one of the stars of the reality television program The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. Shah’s sentence also includes five years of supervised release. Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy