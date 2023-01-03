Read full article on original website
Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek
SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
Salt Lake City International Airport recognized for on-time performance
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport is recognized as a top performing airport worldwide. The airport ranks third in the world for being on-time. For an airport to receive this award, it must have a good track record for on-time departures. Salt Lake City’s airport does very well in this department.
SLC will continue to be hub for Delta for another 20 years; airline to offer free Wi-Fi
SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Airlines and Salt Lake City International Airport will be partners for at least the next 20 years. The two sides agreed on a contract extension that will keep Salt Lake City as a major hub for the airline through 2044. There is also an...
18-year-old in critical condition following T-Bone crash
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – At around 5 a.m. on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain, a Buick attempting to turn left crossed into the path of a Jeep, causing a T-Bone crash. The 18-year-old driver of the Buick sustained critical injuries. A LifeFlight medical helicopter was called to take the driver to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
Ogden women dead following gunshot wound; police investigating
OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden woman is dead after suffering a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. According to the Ogden Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. following a report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman had...
Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6+ years in prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Jen Shah, one of the stars of the reality television program The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. Shah’s sentence also includes five years of supervised release. Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud...
