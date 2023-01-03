Read full article on original website
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
Fresno State hands No. 21 New Mexico first loss in final seconds
Isaih Moore made the go-ahead shot with 90 seconds left and recorded 16 points and eight rebounds to help host
New Mexico, last unbeaten team, falls to Fresno State
No. 21 New Mexico was toppled by Fresno State 71-67 on Tuesday night.
New Mexico stumbles on the road at Fresno State as final undefeated team in men's college basketball falls
New Mexico became the latest -- and last -- undefeated team in men's college basketball to take a loss on Tuesday as it fell on the road at Fresno State 71-67. The Lobos were the only undefeated team left standing in the sport after previously-unbeaten UConn fell on Saturday and previously-unbeaten Purdue stumbled on Tuesday.
Fresno State OL Bula Schmidt, Tyrone Sampson enter Transfer Portal
Two staples of Fresno State’s interior offensive line will be on the move this offseason. Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt and contributing guard Tyrone Sampson Jr. both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal recently. The two linemen accounted for 67 combined career game appearances and 38 starts over the...
Reports: Former Coronado QB Robertson enters transfer portal
LUBBOCK, Texas – After two years at Mississippi State, former Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Roberston appeared in five games this season as a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs and completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 23 yards. The former Mustangs quarterback was a four-star prospect by all […]
New Mexico Lobos vs Fresno State Bulldogs 1/3/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The No.21 New Mexico Lobos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will meet at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 PM (EDT). The Lobos are in first place in the Mountain West standings with a record of 14-0. The team is coming off a 76-75 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points with 1 rebound,2 assists, and 1 steal.
NMSU raises more than $100k for Quick Lane Bowl; fundraiser ongoing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies are starting off the new year as the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl champions after defeating Bowling Green, 24 to 19. “It was great for the guys,” said Mario Moccia, Athletic Director for NMSU. But getting the team, band, and spirit squad to Detroit was no cheap […]
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
El Paso area sees first snow system of the year
Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off
“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drug now recognized as the deadliest threat facing the U.S., fentanyl was seized in massive quantities across New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Totaling up drug seizures across the DEA’s El Paso district, the agency says nearly 10 million deadly doses were seized […]
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
