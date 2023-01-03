ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Stories to watch in 2023

New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hundreds of vendors expected at gun show in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The Morgantown Center in Berks County is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday. The PA Gun show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday. And, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day trade show is organized by Eagle Shows. Hundreds of...
MORGANTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties

BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying management jobs in Allentown

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying management jobs in Chambersburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying management jobs in York

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in York-Hanover, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting

READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police: Man fired gunshots into occupied structure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street. Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DNA is star witness in Idaho killings

To help identify the suspect in the Idaho student murders, investigators matched DNA found on a knife sheath at the murder site to trash from the suspect's parents' house. "That type of violent, intimate crime, it is virtually impossible not to leave something behind," says Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore. "Even if you're a criminology Ph.D. student."
IDAHO STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
READING, PA

