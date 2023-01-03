Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Related
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
A new chance at life in the new year for a 5-year-old from Waco
TEMPLE, Texas — Imagine ringing in the new year, not just with a resolution, but with the promise of a new and healthy life. Indy Wagstaff has exactly that to look forward to in 2023 after he rang the bell at McLane Children's Hospital Wednesday. It's been almost a...
The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for the public's help
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments from two months ago on shelter closures due to distemper. The Humane Society of Central Texas has until Jan. 7 to get four distemper-positive dogs a safe home. In order to provide a safe environment...
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
Belton ISD to host job fair for needed positions
BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD is hosting a job fair for multiple positions at the district's Support Services Center at 1220 Huey Drive on Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The district says that interviews for custodians, bus drivers, groundskeepers and nutrition service staff will be...
Maintenance issue claims addressed by Retreat Apartment management
TEMPLE, Texas — After 6 News covered the claims from residents at the Retreat Apartments in Temple earlier this week, now property management has responded. A handful of residents at the Retreat made claims of having mold, mildew, and water damage in their apartment units. They said whenever they reached out to the property manager, their issues were left unheard.
Warrant forgiveness in Killeen clears over $58,000 worth of fines
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Municipal Court announces that 61 citizens took advantage of the warrant forgiveness program and cleared $58,418 worth of outstanding fines. From Dec. 1 to 31,citizens with outstanding warrants were given the opportunity to go to the courthouse and pay the fees without being arrested.
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
Gatesville ISD schools to stock Narcan at all campuses
GATESVILLE, Texas — Gatesville Independent School District has taken a new step to ensure its student's safety. According to an announcement by the district, nurses at Gatesville ISD were able to secure Narcan for each campus in the district after applying for a grant, as well as some unassigned Epi-pens.
Waco launching citywide small business grant program
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco Housing and Community Development Department has just launched a new grant program to help small businesses in the city. The We All Win Waco program will utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Tax Increment Financing budget and the city's general fund to support small businesses in "historically blighted commercial corridors" said the city.
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
A pair of Waco surgeons returns from Ukraine
WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Surgeons Freeland Ackley and David McCall recently returned home after spending time in Ukraine providing medical service and assistance to civilians and soldiers. The two say they're very religious individuals who were lead by God to the country to lend a helping...
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days
BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
Bartlett ISD delays return due to winter storm repairs
BARTLETT, Texas — Bartlett ISD's winter break was extended until Thursday, Jan. 5, the district announced Monday. According to the district's Facebook post, it delayed the original return due to "unfinished repairs from the winter storm." The winter storm refers to the Arctic Blast, which impacted the area days...
Local plumbers receiving hundreds of burst pipe calls
TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures may be behind us, but now Central Texas plumbers are left to clean up the burst pipe disasters in apartments and homes. Temple location Roto-Rooter Plumbing owner Mike Jensen says they been getting more calls than during the winter storm Texas was hit by in 2021.
KCEN
Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0