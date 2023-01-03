Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State tackle Bryce Effner will not return for 2023 season, steps away from football
A Rose Bowl starter and would-be 2023 contributor won’t return next season. Penn State right tackle Bryce Effner will not utilize his final year of eligibility and has chosen to step away from football. Effner, who started multiple games this fall, including the 35-21 win over Utah in the...
Penn State’s final 2022 grades: The Lions’ report card for an 11-2 season capped by a Rose Bowl win
Coming off a 7-6 season, attempting to replace the likes of Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Jaquan Brisker and Jordan Stout, only the most optimistic of Penn State supporters could make a case for a 10-win finish in 2022. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions were better, finishing 11-2. Penn State won at...
Big win by Levi Haines helps Penn State wrestlers cruise past Wisconsin, 28-11, in Madison
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson expected a great match from Wisconsin but instead saw a great match at Wisconsin from his own team as the top-ranked Nittany Lions won seven of 10 bouts — six netting bonus points — and cruised to a 28-11 victory over the No. 13 Badgers.
Penn State OT Drew Shelton filled in for Olu Fashanu as a true freshman. Now, he’s ready for 2023
Some players get called into their coach’s office. Some get a text or a phone call. Some remember where they were and how they got the news that they were receiving their first career start. But Penn State tackle Drew Shelton isn’t one of those people. Shelton couldn’t...
4 top-20 bouts on tap for Penn State in Friday night wrestling showdown at Wisconsin
It’s “On (to) Wisconsin” on Friday night for Penn State. How many times the top-ranked Nittany Lion wrestlers hear that fight song at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison will depend on how many bouts the 13th-ranked Badgers (6-1/0-0) can win during the 9 p.m. match set for the Big Ten Network.
Newport girls’ basketball wins second game; Greenwood basketball gains winning record
Newport and Greenwood had successful weeks at both of its tournaments. The Lady Buffaloes attended the Christian School of York’s Holiday Tournament and played the host team first. It kept it close with the Defenders but Newport lost by three points 44-41. The score was within 10 points at...
Newport wrestling has perfect week with dual meet, tournament
The Buffaloes are moving back up. After a Tri-Valley League match against Line Mountain, Newport remains undefeated in the league with a 2-0 record, 3-3 overall. Wrestling against Line Mountain, the meet started at 172 with Newport’s Kaj Miller. Miller dropped a 12-4 major decision to give the Eagles the first lead.
Eli Sterling’s 15 points lead Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Eli Sterling and Adam Horst each hit double-figures Saturday to help Greencastle-Antrim take down Boiling Springs 40-36. Sterling finished with a game-high 15 points, and Horst had 10. Conner Wright added nine points for the Blue Devils. Ethan Yenser led Boiling Springs with 10 points, Brandon Ascione had nine, Brayden...
West Perry boys basketball battles illness
Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
Matt Chaplin’s 21, Alex Erby’s double-double help Steel-High bounce Halifax
Matt Chaplin continued his hot play of late, scoring 21 points Saturday to lead Steel-High past Halifax, 68-43. Alex Erby added a double-double — 13 point and 10 rebounds — for the Rollers, and Da’Quan McCraw had seven points and 10 rebounds.
‘Hawks get 1-1 split at tournament
It is two steps forward and one step back for the Susquenita girls so far this season. After losing to West Perry in the Perry County tournament, the Blackhawks battled their way back to a winning record after defeating Halifax and Line Mountain. This week, Susquenita attended the Boiling Spring...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
Central Pa. native gets a dose of reality on TV competition
Amanda Clark, a Duncannon native who graduated from Susquenita High School in 2009, is featured on an upcoming reality show, “The Traitors,” which airs on the Peacock streaming service on Jan. 12. The Traitors is based off a Dutch series, “De Verraders,” where contestants are either “Faithfuls” or...
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
Make time in 2023 to research candidates in your local election | PennLive letters
Now that all three incumbent County Commissioners as well as additional candidates have announced their respective re-election intentions, the 2023 campaign will soon be in full swing. Because of our hectic lifestyles nowadays, people’s time is stretched thin, and they don’t have the bandwidth to research candidates for local elections....
Pa. woman accused of not reporting a death and then stealing from the deceased
WILLIAMSPORT-A homeless Lycoming County woman is accused of not reporting a man’s death and then stealing from the deceased. Amber Nicole Burkhart, 33, was charged Friday with abuse of corpse and theft. She was committed to the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Lycoming Regional Police say they...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0