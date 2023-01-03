Read full article on original website
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Friday's $685 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
The winning numbers for Friday's $685 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn. The numbers for the drawing are 3, 1, 6, 44 and 51 with a Megaball of 7. The $685 million jackpot is for the winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for the cash option, which is valued at an estimated $347.8 million.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
If you win the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, you’ll be hit with a massive tax bill in these states
If you win the big prize, you'll owe 37% to the federal government, and even more in taxes depending on what state you live in.
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $325 million with a cash option of $165.2 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing with...
Coin Collector Lists Five Coins Worth More Than $10,000 And Up To $373,750
Most coins are worth very little, but in the hands of collectors, some are worth more than their weight in gold. Blake Alma, the penny pundit behind the CoinHub TikTok account, explains that certain coins may be worth a fortune to look out for. Some of the rare, valuable coins...
You Don't Have to Hit the Mega Millions Jackpot in Order to Win Some Cash. Here Are All the Ways You Can Win
The drawing for the first Mega Millions game of 2023 is coming up, with a jackpot totaling a whopping $785 million. According to officials, it's the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. And while it sure would be nice to win the jackpot -- which would rake in $395 million in...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $940M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (01/06/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $940 million, with a cash option valued at $486 million. If someone wins it will be the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 3, 20,...
Boston
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
When is the Next Mega Millions Drawing? Your Shot at $785M is This Week
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $785 million for only the fourth time in game history after Friday's pot went unclaimed. During the last drawing, players on Friday failed to match all six numbers -- the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7 -- moving the first drawing of the year beyond $700 million.
What to do if you win the $940,000,000 Mega Millions.
The jackpot for the Mega Millions Lottery tonight is up to an estimated $940,000,000. Here are the most important steps to take if you find yourself in this fortunate position:
Mega Millions jackpot at estimated $940M for Friday's drawing after no big winner on Tuesday
The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at almost $1 billion for Friday night's drawing.
Four relief payments between $75 and $1,500 going out in January – see if you’re eligible
MILLIONS of Americans can look forward to direct payments next month as 2023 begins. While many rebates and refunds will expire by the end of the year, there are numerous payments that still need to be sent out. Here are four payments due to hit bank accounts in January. 1....
Mega Millions Powerball numbers 1/6/23: $940M jackpot up for grabs
The winning numbers are in for Friday's whopping $940 million Mega Millions jackpot.
Man wins $200,000 from his third lottery ticket
A North Carolina man discovered that the third time's the charm when he won a $200,000 prize from the third lottery ticket he ever purchased.
