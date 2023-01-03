ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Newport wrestling has perfect week with dual meet, tournament

The Buffaloes are moving back up. After a Tri-Valley League match against Line Mountain, Newport remains undefeated in the league with a 2-0 record, 3-3 overall. Wrestling against Line Mountain, the meet started at 172 with Newport’s Kaj Miller. Miller dropped a 12-4 major decision to give the Eagles the first lead.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin vs Cumberland Valley in girls high school basketball

Cumberland Valley vs Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Sienna Manns of Cumberland Valley is defended by Lauren Cavoli of Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley plays Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. January 6, 2023. Zach Gleiter | Special To PennLiveGet Photo. 16 / 19. Cumberland Valley vs Central...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry boys basketball battles illness

Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Hawks get 1-1 split at tournament

It is two steps forward and one step back for the Susquenita girls so far this season. After losing to West Perry in the Perry County tournament, the Blackhawks battled their way back to a winning record after defeating Halifax and Line Mountain. This week, Susquenita attended the Boiling Spring...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Mifflin County wrestlers best Cedar Cliff in Commonwealth Division dual meet

The Mifflin County wrestling team defeated Cedar Cliff, 45-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division dual meet Thursday night. 152: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Evan Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 1:22) 160: Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) over Erik Schriver (CCH) (TF 21-3 0:00) 172: Reese Christine (MCH) over Preston Dent (CCH) (Fall 1:38) 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Mike Jones (CCH) (Fall 3:39) 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Matt Eisenhower (CCH) (Fall 1:01) 285: Guner Hiller (CCH) over Levi Marks (MCH) (Fall 1:59) 106: Kevin Trimmer (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 113: Gabe Lewis (CCH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Dec 7-4) 120: Keegan Zeigler (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Kyle Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 3:14) 132: Blake Aumiller (MCH) over Zach Cutshall (CCH) (MD 13-0) 138: Joshua Weaver (CCH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Dec 12-8) 145: Jacob Cunningham (MCH) over Liam Gannon (CCH) (Fall 1:39).
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy