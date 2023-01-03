Read full article on original website
Eli Sterling’s 15 points lead Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Eli Sterling and Adam Horst each hit double-figures Saturday to help Greencastle-Antrim take down Boiling Springs 40-36. Sterling finished with a game-high 15 points, and Horst had 10. Conner Wright added nine points for the Blue Devils. Ethan Yenser led Boiling Springs with 10 points, Brandon Ascione had nine, Brayden...
Newport girls’ basketball wins second game; Greenwood basketball gains winning record
Newport and Greenwood had successful weeks at both of its tournaments. The Lady Buffaloes attended the Christian School of York’s Holiday Tournament and played the host team first. It kept it close with the Defenders but Newport lost by three points 44-41. The score was within 10 points at...
Bella Chimienti leads Central York past Cumberland Valley
YORK - Central York, which sits atop of the District 3 6A power rankings, fired on all cylinders Saturday to remain perfect in a, 43-27 win against Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg commit Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 13 points.
Alex Dorta, Eli Becker lead Palmyra boys to 50-34 Mid-Penn Keystone win over Lower Dauphin
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Palmyra picked up a 50-34 victory against Lower Dauphin Friday. Alex Dorta and Eli Becker combined for 37 points to power the Cougars. Dorta led the way with 23 points, while Becker chipped in 14 points. Dorta knocked down 12 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Tyler Burgess netted 7 points in the divisional win.
Matthew DeDonatis scores 15 as Hershey blows by Governor Mifflin 73-42
Thirteen different Hershey players found their way into the scorebook Saturday in a 73-42 win over Governor Mifflin. Matthew DeDonatis led the Trojans with 15 points, Isaiah Danner had 11 and Earmon Callahan added eight.
Newport wrestling has perfect week with dual meet, tournament
The Buffaloes are moving back up. After a Tri-Valley League match against Line Mountain, Newport remains undefeated in the league with a 2-0 record, 3-3 overall. Wrestling against Line Mountain, the meet started at 172 with Newport’s Kaj Miller. Miller dropped a 12-4 major decision to give the Eagles the first lead.
Matt Chaplin’s 21, Alex Erby’s double-double help Steel-High bounce Halifax
Matt Chaplin continued his hot play of late, scoring 21 points Saturday to lead Steel-High past Halifax, 68-43. Alex Erby added a double-double — 13 point and 10 rebounds — for the Rollers, and Da’Quan McCraw had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Central Dauphin vs Cumberland Valley in girls high school basketball
Cumberland Valley vs Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Sienna Manns of Cumberland Valley is defended by Lauren Cavoli of Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley plays Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. January 6, 2023. Zach Gleiter | Special To PennLiveGet Photo. 16 / 19. Cumberland Valley vs Central...
Alexis Buie, Olivia Jones lead Cedar Cliff past Red Lion
Alexis Buie led Cedar Cliff with 15 points Saturday in a 44-39 win over Red Lion in the West York Classic. Olivia Jones added 12 for the Colts, and Talor Ferraro had nine. Bhrooke Axe led Red Lon with 12 points and Grace Masser had 11.
Harrisburg’s versatile Amir Jones adds another PSAC program to offer sheet
It’s unclear if Harrisburg senior Amir Jones will compete as a defensive back or outside linebacker in college. Frankly, Jones has the skill set to produce big chunks of yardage as a wide receiver, as well. What we do know is Jones, one of the lead architects in pushing...
West Perry boys basketball battles illness
Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
Mid-Penn Conference high school sports schedule for Jan. 7, 2023
Cumberland Valley at Lebanon, 8 a.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘Hawks get 1-1 split at tournament
It is two steps forward and one step back for the Susquenita girls so far this season. After losing to West Perry in the Perry County tournament, the Blackhawks battled their way back to a winning record after defeating Halifax and Line Mountain. This week, Susquenita attended the Boiling Spring...
Mifflin County wrestlers best Cedar Cliff in Commonwealth Division dual meet
The Mifflin County wrestling team defeated Cedar Cliff, 45-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division dual meet Thursday night. 152: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Evan Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 1:22) 160: Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) over Erik Schriver (CCH) (TF 21-3 0:00) 172: Reese Christine (MCH) over Preston Dent (CCH) (Fall 1:38) 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Mike Jones (CCH) (Fall 3:39) 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Matt Eisenhower (CCH) (Fall 1:01) 285: Guner Hiller (CCH) over Levi Marks (MCH) (Fall 1:59) 106: Kevin Trimmer (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 113: Gabe Lewis (CCH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Dec 7-4) 120: Keegan Zeigler (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Kyle Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 3:14) 132: Blake Aumiller (MCH) over Zach Cutshall (CCH) (MD 13-0) 138: Joshua Weaver (CCH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Dec 12-8) 145: Jacob Cunningham (MCH) over Liam Gannon (CCH) (Fall 1:39).
High school students compete in the rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show
High school students from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York compete in the second day of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association annual Farm Show rodeo in the large arena in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 7, 2023. Events include Steer Wrestling, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Barrels and Calf roping.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
After Illinois company closes 2 central Pa. plants, it will move work from those facilities to locations in Minnesota and Indiana
LSC Communications, which is closing two plants in Lancaster County, and will lay off about 656 people, will move the work at those two locations to its long-run print facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota and Warsaw, Indiana. The company said that the closing of the plants is due to the...
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
