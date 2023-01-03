Avengers star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after 'traumatic injury' from plowing snow

Jeremy Renner is in a hospital in Reno, Nevada , after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from an accident involving a snow plow on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday. Renner, 51, is in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit after undergoing surgery Monday, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

The sheriff's office in Nevada's Washoe County said the Avengers star suffered a "traumatic injury" in Reno on Sunday morning and was airlifted to a hospital. He was the only person involved in the snow plow accident. Renner has a house in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area in Washoe County, and he has referred to the large amounts of snow blanketing the Reno area in social media posts this winter, The New York Times reports .

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," Renner tweeted in mid-December, over a photo of a vehicle covered in snow. "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," he said in an Instagram video last week, showing a snow plow.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him," as well as rescue personnel and local officials, Mast's statement said . "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner, who has played Hawkeye in the Avengers movies and TV shows since 2012, was nominated for acting Oscars for The Hurt Locker (2009) and The Town (2010).