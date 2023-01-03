ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Avengers star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after 'traumatic injury' from plowing snow

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgxMW_0k1WGdjq00

Jeremy Renner is in a hospital in Reno, Nevada , after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from an accident involving a snow plow on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday. Renner, 51, is in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit after undergoing surgery Monday, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

The sheriff's office in Nevada's Washoe County said the Avengers star suffered a "traumatic injury" in Reno on Sunday morning and was airlifted to a hospital. He was the only person involved in the snow plow accident. Renner has a house in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area in Washoe County, and he has referred to the large amounts of snow blanketing the Reno area in social media posts this winter, The New York Times reports .

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," Renner tweeted in mid-December, over a photo of a vehicle covered in snow. "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," he said in an Instagram video last week, showing a snow plow.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him," as well as rescue personnel and local officials, Mast's statement said . "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner, who has played Hawkeye in the Avengers movies and TV shows since 2012, was nominated for acting Oscars for The Hurt Locker (2009) and The Town (2010).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Shocking new details on Jeremy Renner’s grisly injuries in snowplow accident

Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
RENO, NV
Page Six

Jeremy Renner shares glimpse of his injuries: ‘I’m too messed up now to type’

Jeremy Renner is on the mend after sustaining injuries in a snowplow accident over the weekend. The “Bourne Legacy” actor, 51, gave fans an update on his health, sharing a selfie of himself sitting in a hospital bed with the side of his face covered in bruises and scrapes. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” he captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Renner was met with words of encouragement from several stars in the comments section of his post. “Brother u r a superhero to all of...
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff

Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
People

Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'

Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 Brooklinn Khoury is giving her fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020. On Wednesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog, which resulted in her losing her upper lip and part of her nose. "I...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
Page Six

Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after getting into an accident involving a snowplow, his rep said late Sunday. Renner sustained injuries “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” Sunday morning in Nevada. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep added. Deadline was first to report the news. Page Six has reached out to the “Hawkeye” star’s rep for an update on his condition. Renner, 51, has a home about 25 miles outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. A winter storm hit the area on New Year’s Eve that reportedly...
NEVADA STATE
People

Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay

"Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for you love," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU. On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment...
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Gruesome Snow Plow Accident: 'Thank You All For The Kind Words'

Jeremy Renner updated fans on how he's doing just two days after it was revealed he was in a horrific snow plow accident. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," the 51-year-old captioned a selfie from a hospital bed via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3. Of course, people quickly took to the comments section to share their well-wishes with the Tag star. Ashley Benson wrote, "🖤🖤 get well soon. Praying for you," while Steve Aoki said, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us....
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy